Former Becahi football coach Bob Stem to be inducted into Pennsylvania coaches Hall of Fame

Football and family.

That pretty much sums up what legendary coach Bob Stem has been about in his entire life.

Stem, who coached championship teams on both sides of the Delaware River, will receive one more honor this weekend when he is inducted into the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame induction is annually held in conjunction with the Big 33 Classic, however, due to age and medical issues, the 82-year-old Stem will not be attending either the PSFCA banquet or the game.

Instead, the family will be hosting an event for friends at their Palmer Township home on Monday to celebrate another special honor for one of the Lehigh Valley’s most prominent sports figures and football coaches.

Stem retired from coaching in 2010 but will be forever linked with high school football and some of the most memorable games played on the local gridirons.

“It is amazing how many people still recognize him when he’s out and he’s amazed that people still recognize him,” said Trisha (Stem) Brady, one of Bob and Janice Stem’s three daughters. “That still blows him away. He still doesn’t get it. I took him to Musikfest a couple of years ago a lot of people came up to him. He didn’t understand why everyone was still calling him ‘Coach’ and coming up to him and shaking his hand. I don’t think he understands the impact he had.”

Freedom coach Jason Roeder and Central Bucks East coach John Donnelly are coaches on the Pennsylvania team in Monday’s 1 p.m. contest at Central Dauphin Middle School’s Landis Field near Harrisburg.

Roeder and Donnelly nominated Stem who coached at Bethlehem Catholic from 1983-2001 and posted a record of 173-53-1 with eight District 11 championships, six Eastern Pennsylvania Conference titles, an Eastern Conference gold, and two state championships.

In two separate stints at Phillipsburg, his alma mater, he compiled a record of 112-43-4 with four New Jersey sectional titles in 15 seasons in charge of the Stateliners.

He has the distinction of being the winningest coach in both Becahi and P’burg football history and ranks at the top for Lehigh Valley coaches.

“His resume and bio from his playing days to his coaching days is just remarkable,” said Roeder, a 1993 Bethlehem Catholic graduate. “I’m proud to have played for him and grateful that I had the opportunity to play for him. We remained in touch all of these years and he came and talked to my team a couple of different times. He has come to the camps I have run. I’m happy he’s getting honored. He’s very deserving. You might have thought he was in a Hall of Fame like this, but better late than never.”

Asked what he learned the most from Stem, Roeder said it is difficult to narrow it down.

“I think the big thing I learned was the intensity that is necessary to be successful,” Roeder said. “That intensity and the focus on execution are the two things to this day I find myself trying to hammer home to my kids and my team.”

Roeder said that Stem always had the proper perspective and created a family atmosphere within his program.

“He always put his family first and that’s just a great model for high school football coaches,” Roeder said.

Brady agreed, saying it was a team effort in the family. Her mother, Janice, was the cheerleading coach at Becahi during’s Stem’s time in charge of the Golden Hawks and didn’t miss any of her husband’s games over 33 seasons and close to 400 games.

“My dad always said the reason he was successful was her and he couldn’t have done anything without her,” she said. “One time she was in a car accident trying to get to a game and she still got there right before kickoff. Nothing was going to stop her. Dad always said his daughters were his good luck charm and he’d give us a kiss before each game and we were the first ones he’d look for after a game. And then it became his grandchildren.”

All four of Stem’s kids, including Bobby who played for his dad at Becahi and later at Susquehanna, have become educators after earning master’s degrees.

Stem once said he was more proud of his kids and what they accomplished than anything he ever did on a football field, which is saying something since he was part of a national championship team at Syracuse in 1959.

In 2014, Stem was honored for his playing career at Syracuse with a distinguished alumnus award.

“It was really the greatest honor I’ve ever received when you consider all of the great athletes and coaches that come through Syracuse,” Stem said at the time. “Next to marrying my wife [Janice] and the birth of my children and grandchildren, this was maybe the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Stem was also honored in 2017 with a plaque in front of his childhood home in the Dishwater Hill section of Phillipsburg.

“That was really emotional and special for him,” Brady said. “He never forgot where he came from and that he was the kid who grew up with nothing.”

Brady, who is a teacher at Pohatcong Township School, said Stem, who received several honors in New Jersey, is also pleased to be considered one of Pennsylvania’s all-time greats.

“Football pushed him to leave his Dishwater Hill neighborhood and sent him on his way to all the success he has had,” she said. “But I will always believe he would have been successful in anything he chose to do because of his determination and his ability to relate to people. He was a great teacher, too, and loved working with his little kids. He’s even proud of his baking in the kitchen. People tell me all the time they think he was the greatest of coaches. As one of his kids, I can just say he has been the greatest dad. We think the world of him and we’re so glad he is remembered and appreciated for his accomplishments.”

