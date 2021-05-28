Cancel
Oregon State

Five can't-miss events when Oregon resumes the NCAA West Prelim meet Friday

Register-Guard
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon's Dalton Rasmussen and Max Vollmer have already secured their spots in the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship meet. The NCAA West Preliminary men's meet wraps up Friday in College Station, Texas, and plenty of Ducks will have chances to advance. Here are five can't miss events Friday from...

www.registerguard.com
Oregon StateSports Illustrated

Oregon's Te-Hina Paopao Makes the cut for 2021 USA U19 World Cup Team

Oregon point guard Te-Hina Paopao has been selected to the 2021 USA U19 World Cup Team following three days of trials. She is one of nine athletes who were named to the team, and five additional finalists will compete for the remaining three roster spots, according to a USA Basketball press release.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon baseball returns to top 10 after sweep of Utah

EUGENE — Oregon baseball is back in the top 10 of the majority of the major polls following a series sweep of Utah. The Ducks (33-11, 17-7 Pac-12) are No. 6 in d1baseball.com, No. 7 in the USA Today coaches poll, No. 9 Collegiate Baseball, No. 13 in Baseball America and Perfect Game after beating the Utes in all three games this weekend. That’s up from Nos. 9-16 last week.
Oregon Stateorangemedianetwork.com

Oregon State Women's Golf team upset with treatment at NCAA Regionals

Without being given a chance to show how their team could make it into the NCAA Tournament, Oregon State’s women's golf season has come to an abrupt end with the cancellation of the Baton Rouge Regional. Brad Hurlbut, a spokesperson for the NCAA addressed the women's golf coaches and student-athletes...
Oregon StateNBC Sports

Connecticut Sun parts ways with former Oregon State star Aleah Goodman

After being selected No. 30 overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Connecticut Sun, Aleah Goodman’s time in Uncasville has come to an end. The Sun announced Monday that they have officially terminated Goodman’s contract, and activated Jasmine Thomas. Following the news, the former Oregon State guard took to Twitter to thank the team for the opportunity.
Oregon StateDemocrat-Herald

OSU softball: Hammoude named Pac-12 player of week

Oregon State's Frankie Hammoude was named Pac-12's softball player of the week on Monday. Hammoude, who was named to the all-Pac-12 first team on Sunday, belted four home runs in the Beavers’ series at Utah over the weekend. In the process, the first-baseman set the Oregon State single season record with 17 on the year. Hammoude went 6 for 12 with two walks during this week’s four-game set. She drove in a total of six runs over that stretch.
Oregon StatePosted by
FanSided

Oregon Football: 3 post-spring 2021 breakout candidates on defense

Oregon football just wrapped up spring practice a couple of weeks ago and now the Ducks will head into the offseason looking like one of the favorites to make the playoff. Some prominent sites even predict the Ducks will be a top-10 team when the 2021 season starts after winning the Pac-12 last season for a second straight time and adding a wealth of talent to the roster. In fact, the Ducks have the most talented team in school history, arguably, with a handful of their top recruits ever currently on the roster.
Eugene, ORletsrun.com

Why Have Three Of The BTC’s Biggest Stars – Shelby Houlihan, Lopez Lomong, & Evan Jager – Only Raced Once Total In 2021?

Select Bowerman Track Club Stars Shelby Houlihan, Lopez Lomong, & Evan Jager Likely to Make Season Debuts in Portland. Today marks 32 days until the US Olympic Track & Field Trials begin in Eugene, Ore., yet two of the biggest stars in American distance running have still yet to race in 2021. The Bowerman Track Club’s Shelby Houlihan, the reigning US 1500m and 5000m champion, and Lopez Lomong, the reigning US 5000m and 10,000m champion, have both been conspicuously absent from the spring racing scene. And the most credentialed long-time member of the Bowerman Track Club, seven-time US steeplechase champion Evan Jager, has raced just once this year, running 7:42 for 3000m in February and hasn’t finished a steeple since 2018 (he did rabbit teammate Sean McGorty for two kilometers at Mt. SAC on May 9). Jager needs to hit the Olympic standard of 8:22.00 if he is to have any shot at making his third straight Olympic team.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon athletics projecting $55 million in losses in 2020-21, $8 million less than March

EUGENE — Oregon athletics’ final projections for the 2021 fiscal year call for a $55 million loss, an improvement of $8 million from two months ago. The latest financial projections for UO athletics, which call for $51 million in revenue and $106 million in expenses, are included in materials to be discussed by the university’s board of trustees during its meeting on Wednesday and Thursday.