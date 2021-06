Imagine a few years from now. You can buy a car that often needs charging but it can be fast charging or you can choose the opposite. You only need to charge one-third of the number of times so you do that at home, at the hotel or supermarket, never in the street, once a month or less. It is a no-brainer - less charging beats fast charging any day. Put it another way. You want to vacation around Scotland or even large countries like Australia, Canada, even live there. Would you prefer a car with 600 miles/nearly 1000km range or half that?