Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Daily arrest log - May 27

Kokomo Perspective
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow are the arrests for May 27. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Ashley Rock-Borders, 27, was arrested on May 27 at 9:01 a.m. at 5110 Clinton Ave. She was charged with false identity statement (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor), and a warrant from Tippecanoe County.

kokomoperspective.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Methamphetamine#False Identity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Wilmington, MAWilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 2 Arrests & Issue 3 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between June 11, 2021 to June 17, 2021. Javier Ezequiel Nunez (25, Westminster) was arrested for OUI Liquor. Nunez was pulled over on 93 North. (3:03am) Saturday, June 12, 2021. Richard J. Kenney (34,...
York, MESeacoast Online

York police log: 4 arrests, 13 crashes, 1 missing person found safe

YORK, Maine — Local police made four arrests last week and responded to a wide variety of calls, including 13 reports of motor vehicle accidents involving property damage, three reports of a domestic disturbance and one report of a missing person, according to a weekly incident log released Monday by the York Police Department.
Protestsmycampbellrivernow.com

Old-growth Logging Protests Continue Despite More Than 200 Arrests

As the fourth week of enforcement draws to a close, the protesters preventing the construction of a forestry road into the Fairy Creek watershed near Port Renfrew are continuing their occupation. The RCMP has now arrested more than two hundred old-growth logging protesters near Fairy Creek and Caycuse Valley south...
Watertown, MAWatertown News

Police Log: Man Robbed by 2 Teens, Driver Arrested on OUI After Speeding

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. June 5, 4:47 a.m.: An officer patrolling on Main Street heading eastbound saw a vehicle driving fast coming in the opposite direction. The Audi A7 was going approximately 50 mph and went through a red light at Main Street and Waverley Avenue. The officer turned around, turned on the cruiser’s lights and siren, and attempted to stop the vehicle. The car then ran a red light at Main and Lexington streets. The officer discontinued pursuit and sent out a description of the vehicle. A short time later, the car drove past another officer on Warren Street in Waltham. The vehicle was clocked on radar going 50 mph. The car was stopped on Beaver Street in Waltham, near the Watertown line. When police spoke to the driver, he admitted that he had seen the police cruiser’s lights, and also said he consumed alcohol before driving. The man showed signs of intoxication and did not pass four field sobriety tests. Kevin Liu, 29, of Sudbury, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop for police, two counts of red light violation, and speeding.
Mojave, CAdesertnews.com

Mojave area Arrests for May

The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 26-year old Kevin Jones Jr. was arrested in Santa Barbara County...
Wilmington, MAWilmington Apple

POLICE LOG for June 11: Driver Arrested For OUI; Car Fire On Highway

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, June 11, 2021:. Javier Ezequiel Nunez (25, Westminster) was arrested for OUI Liquor. Nunez was pulled over on 93 North. (3:03am) Police received complaint from manager of Starbucks regarding bicycles going through the drive-thru. (12:24pm) A caller...
Forest Grove, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: May 28-June 3, 2021

This week's calls include: a street sweeper, community intervention and an inquisitive spearman.Friday, May 28 Officers responded to a theft in progress at a store. It was determined there was a disagreement between the store owner and ice delivery workers, and the owner called to report the workers as thieves because they were disrespectful. The owner was educated at length about reporting a theft when no theft had occurred. While on patrol, an officer spotted a man known to have an outstanding felony warrant inside a restaurant. The man was contacted midway through crafting a sub sandwich and arrested...
Montague, MARecorder

Montague Police Logs: May 16 to June 1, 2021

1:55 p.m. — A Bridge Street caller reports that a male and female just chased her children (14 and 16 years old) home. Caller advised this is a continuation of an incident that took place a few days ago. Caller advised the parties just drove by the house a few times and believes they are about to drive by again. Caller and her family advised to wait for officers inside the house. Simultaneously copied via simulcast that the other half of the incident contacted Shelburne Control describing a different version of events. Stated one of the parties threatened them with a bat. Units advised. Erving Police Department en route and will reached out to Montague Police after speaking with the caller. Parties on both sides are going to try to stay away from each other.
Orange, MAAthol Daily News

Orange Police Log: May 23-25, 2021

11:10 a.m. — Caller reported a woman screaming at people in the Hayden Street area. Issue was over ballfield parking and parking in front of her residence. Officers mediated, and reporting party was advised to contact the selectboard about the ongoing parking issue. 7:19 p.m. — East River Street caller...
Northborough, MAWicked Local

Northborough Police log: May 31-June 6

7 p.m.: A hit-and-run crash was reported on Shops Way. 7:55 p.m.: An operator under the influence was reported on South Street. 2:14 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Belmont Street. 11:28 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Southwest Cut. Wednesday, June 2. 12:24 p.m.: A civil and criminal complaint...
Public Safetysanfordspringvalenews.com

Fire Department Log: May 30-June 5

There were no fires in Sanford/Springvale during the week. On May 31, Sanford firefighters with Engine 4 provided mutual aid to North Berwick for an early morning structure fire at 64 Portland St. The Department provided public service at a vaccine clinic on June 1. Firefighters and EMS responded to...
El Dorado County, CAMountain Democrat

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office log: May 27-31

The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 11:10 a.m. Tires were reported slashed on Chelsea Road in Cameron Park. 12:50 p.m. Indecent exposure was reported on Palmer Drive in Cameron Park. 4:08 p.m. Items were reported stolen on French Creek Court in Shingle Springs. 11:46 p.m....
Greenfield, MARecorder

Greenfield Police Logs: May 19 to June 15, 2021

7:55 a.m. — Vandalism reported at Highland Park/Highland Pond on Mountain Road. 7:57 a.m. — Vandalism reported at the intersection of Deerfield and Cheapside streets. 10:31 a.m. — Malicious destruction reported at the parking garage on Olive Street. 3:06 p.m. — Motor vehicle theft reported on French King Highway. 7:34...
Beaverton, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Police Log: May 31-June 6, 2021

This week's calls include: a stolen flag, a failed ATM heist and a police impersonator. Officers arrested a 23-year-old man for criminal mischief I, disorderly conduct II, unlawful use of a weapon and probation violation in the 4100 block of Southwest 117th Avenue after he used a baseball bat to shatter the windows of nine businesses and one parked vehicle with the intent of suicide by police officer.
Law Enforcement19fortyfive.com

Should You Go to Jail For Secretly Recording the Police?

A mother gets a call from the police telling her to meet them outside of a movie theatre. They have arrested her son, who looks about 15, for trying to sneak into a movie. Soon after arriving, the mother starts recording the scene. She lets the officers know they’re on camera, and one says that’s OK. Then she turns to ask her son what happened. He tells his mom that the police slammed him against a car.
Law EnforcementPosted by
News Talk 1490

Ahead Of Derek Chauvin’s Sentencing, Prison Experts Predict Ex-Cop Will Be Killed Behind Bars

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Derek Chauvin on Friday will learn how long a judge sentences him to prison, but corrections experts say the real moment of truth for the ex-cop convicted of murdering George Floyd by brutally kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed Black man’s neck for more than nine minutes will likely come behind bars when his fellow inmates “kill him.”
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Alabama police seize drugs made to look like cookies, candy

Alabama police are alerting parents after a drug bust turned up marijuana and edibles packaged to resemble real cookies and candy. Dominic C. Davis was placed into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance, first-degree marijuana possession and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Mobile Police announced the arrest and...