Toano, VA

A rainy Friday in Toano — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Toano (VA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TOANO, VA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Toano Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Toano, VA
Saturday sun alert in Toano — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(TOANO, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Toano. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Your 4-day outlook for Toano weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Toano: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Get weather-ready — Toano’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Toano: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Virginia StateOnlyInYourState

An Underrated Virginia State Park, Occoneechee State Park Is A Lakefront Adventure Waiting To Happen

How many of Virginia’s state parks have you visited? There are so many incredible options to choose from, no matter the region you’re visiting. Some, like Grayson Highlands State Park, are famous for their epic mountain views. Yet for every popular state park, there are a few that are relatively lesser-known and no less remarkable. Today’s destination certainly qualifies. Occoneechee State Park, located near Clarksville, is a lakefront destination with endless activities and amenities. Whether you’re looking for waterfront camping, quality time on the water, or some one-of-a-kind nature trails, you’ll be glad you paid a visit to this lovely park.
Virginia Statenorthernvirginiamag.com

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.