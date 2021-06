BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 is working with health experts to get you the facts on any questions you may have related to the COVID-19 vaccines. In this segment, a viewer asks WVTM 13's Ian Reitz two questions: Should children under the age of 12 (the recommended age to be vaccinated) continue wearing masks and what should people who are considering going on cruises this summer keep in mind?