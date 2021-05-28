Cancel
Sophia, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Sophia

Sophia (NC) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Sophia: Friday, May 28: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then areas of fog during night; Monday, May 31: Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

