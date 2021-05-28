Cancel
Diamondhead, MS

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Diamondhead (MS) Weather Channel
Diamondhead (MS) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

(DIAMONDHEAD, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Diamondhead. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Diamondhead (MS) Weather Channel

Diamondhead (MS) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

