Jonesboro, LA

Jonesboro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Jonesboro (LA) Weather Channel
Jonesboro (LA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Jonesboro: Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;

Jonesboro (LA) Weather Channel

Jonesboro (LA) Weather Channel

Jonesboro, LA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

City
Jonesboro, LA
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Jackson, Red River, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bienville; Jackson; Red River; Sabine SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL GRANT...SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...EASTERN RED RIVER...NATCHITOCHES...BIENVILLE...SOUTHEASTERN SABINE...WESTERN WINN PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEASTERN SABINE COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 158 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ringgold to 11 miles west of Natchitoches to near Many to near Toledo Bend Dam. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Winnfield, Jonesboro, Campti, Montgomery, Allen, Florien, Provencal, Natchez, Martin, Clarence, Hodge, Goldonna, North Hodge, Dodson, East Hodge, Saline, Lucky, Ashland and Castor.
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...