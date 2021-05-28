Cancel
Galena, KS

Friday has sun for Galena — 3 ways to make the most of it

Galena (KS) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(GALENA, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Galena. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Galena (KS) Weather Channel

Galena, KS
Galena, KS
4-day forecast for Galena

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Galena: Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Kansas Stateccenterdispatch.com

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...