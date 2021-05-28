Cancel
Coushatta, LA

Weather Forecast For Coushatta

Coushatta (LA) Weather Channel
Coushatta (LA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Coushatta: Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;

Coushatta (LA) Weather Channel

Coushatta (LA) Weather Channel

Coushatta, LA
Coushatta (LA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Coushatta

(COUSHATTA, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Coushatta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Coushatta (LA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Coushatta’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Coushatta: Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Jackson, Red River, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bienville; Jackson; Red River; Sabine SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL GRANT...SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...EASTERN RED RIVER...NATCHITOCHES...BIENVILLE...SOUTHEASTERN SABINE...WESTERN WINN PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEASTERN SABINE COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 158 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ringgold to 11 miles west of Natchitoches to near Many to near Toledo Bend Dam. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Winnfield, Jonesboro, Campti, Montgomery, Allen, Florien, Provencal, Natchez, Martin, Clarence, Hodge, Goldonna, North Hodge, Dodson, East Hodge, Saline, Lucky, Ashland and Castor.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Red River, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Red River; Webster The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier, Bienville and Red River Parishes. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau. * From Tuesday morning to late Wednesday night. * At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 142.3 feet. * Flood stage is 142.5 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to near flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 142.5 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 142.5 feet, Expect some minor flooding of low area camps, however, all access roadways will remain open.