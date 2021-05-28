Weather Forecast For Coushatta

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Red River; Webster The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier, Bienville and Red River Parishes. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau. * From Tuesday morning to late Wednesday night. * At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 142.3 feet. * Flood stage is 142.5 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to near flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 142.5 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 142.5 feet, Expect some minor flooding of low area camps, however, all access roadways will remain open.