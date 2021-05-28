Weather Forecast For Buna

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Newton The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 937 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lumberton, Silsbee, Deweyville, Starks, Fields, Buna, De Quincy, Evadale, Singer, Ragley, Devils Pocket, Old Salem, Bancroft, Wrights Settlement, Lunita, Bivens, Gist, Oretta, Weiss Bluff and Caney Head. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 5 HOURS