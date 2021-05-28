Cancel
Buna, TX

Weather Forecast For Buna

Buna (TX) Weather Channel
Buna (TX) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Buna: Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Buna (TX) Weather Channel

Buna (TX) Weather Channel

Buna, TX
Buna, TX
Buna is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(BUNA, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buna. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Buna

(BUNA, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buna. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Buna is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(BUNA, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buna. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Get weather-ready — Buna’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Buna: Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Jasper County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jasper; Tyler The National Weather Service in Lake Charles LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Town Bluff Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flood Warning for the Neches River Near Town Bluff. * From this morning until further notice. * At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 72.9 feet. * Flood stage is 68.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Monday was 72.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 73.6 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 73.0 feet, Flooding expected in the Mont Neches, Barlow Lake and Sheffields Ferry communities. Some homes may become flooded as well, especially in the Barlow Lake community. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Neches River Town Bluff 68.0 72.9 Mon 10 am CD 73.5 73.6 73.6
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Newton The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 937 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lumberton, Silsbee, Deweyville, Starks, Fields, Buna, De Quincy, Evadale, Singer, Ragley, Devils Pocket, Old Salem, Bancroft, Wrights Settlement, Lunita, Bivens, Gist, Oretta, Weiss Bluff and Caney Head. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 5 HOURS
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today though Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts of 15 inches can be expected today through Thursday afternoon.
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON SOUTHEASTERN TYLER...SOUTHWESTERN NEWTON...NORTHEASTERN HARDIN ORANGE AND SOUTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 445 AM CDT At 356 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fred to near Beaumont. Movement was east at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Orange, Nederland, Lumberton, Vidor, Bridge City, Silsbee, West Orange, Kirbyville, Deweyville, Evadale, Call, Fred, Mauriceville, Buna, Rose City, Pine Forest, Lakeview, Weiss Bluff and Gist.
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Jefferson; Orange Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Major severity for the following rivers in Texas Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Major severity The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier. * Until further notice. * At 1:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 5.0 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:15 PM CDT Monday was 5.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 8.3 feet Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Widespread flooding, especially in Northwest Orange County from Lake View downstream to the Saltwater Barrier. Several homes and camps are flooded or threatend. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.5 feet on 01/08/2019. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Neches River Neches River Saltwater Barri 4.0 5.0 Mon 1 pm CDT 6.1 6.6 7.2
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...