4-Day Weather Forecast For Maggie Valley

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Maggie Valley: Friday, May 28: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while occasional showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Saturday, May 29: Patchy fog in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;