How to Master Google's AI Phone Call Features

By Eric Ravenscraf
Wired
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few years, Google (perhaps sharing younger generations’ hatred of making phone calls) has been on a tear trying to fix all the worst parts of talking on the phone. In 2018, Duplex blew Google I/O attendees away by promising to make reservations for the user with a human-sounding call system. Today, the company has added a litany of handy phone-related features for some Android phones, but a few are so buried you might have missed them. Here are all the ways Google has transformed phone calls—and our take on whether you’d want to use them.

