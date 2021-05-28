How to Master Google's AI Phone Call Features

Over the past few years, Google (perhaps sharing younger generations’ hatred of making phone calls) has been on a tear trying to fix all the worst parts of talking on the phone. In 2018, Duplex blew Google I/O attendees away by promising to make reservations for the user with a human-sounding call system. Today, the company has added a litany of handy phone-related features for some Android phones, but a few are so buried you might have missed them. Here are all the ways Google has transformed phone calls—and our take on whether you’d want to use them.