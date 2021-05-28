Cancel
The Friends Reunion Proves It’s Time to Move On

By Angela Watercutte
Wired
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Monitor is a weekly column devoted to everything happening in the WIRED world of culture, from movies to memes, TV to Twitter. Perhaps it’s time to say goodbye to Friends. No, no one has to stop watching reruns when there’s nothing else worth the time—it’s not like you can avoid them, anyway. And no, this isn’t a screed about how it’s a bad show that no one should discover, or rediscover, ever again. This is about the discourse; the constant dredging up of the 1990s Thursday night sitcom every few months to relitigate its merits and shortcomings. Friends is a good show. It does not, however, need to spark this much conversation.

TV & VideosPosted by
Glam.com

‘Friends’ Reunion Prompts The Return Of ‘The Rachel’ Haircut

The long-awaited Friends reunion did not disappoint. Watched by an estimated 29 percent of U.S. streaming households, the homecoming special revisited some of the sitcom’s most memorable episodes and offered a look at some behind-the-scenes footage from 25 years ago. It was the perfect throwback, serving up nostalgic style, sparking conversations about ‘90s pop culture, and reigniting the fandom. But if there is one thing we weren’t expecting to see as a result of the reunion, it’s the return of The Rachel haircut.
TV SeriesPosted by
Us Weekly

How Much the ‘Friends’ Cast Was Paid for the Reunion Special

Bringing home the bacon. The cast of Friends reportedly made a hefty sum for their appearance on HBO Max’s reunion special. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc made at least $2.5 million each for the program, Variety reported in February 2020. The cast was originally offered $1 million (the same amount they were making per episode for the final two seasons of Friends) but all six actors turned it down, according to the Wall Street Journal.
TV & Videosgalaxyreporters.com

Box Office Collection Made By Friends First Season VS Friends Reunion

As the Friends Reunion bought a lot of emotion to the audience with some of the heart-touching moments. But the show also bought something else to the six stars of the show. Which was a major payday. All the stars or the cast for the show had to pay a lot for the telecast of the Friends Reunion on HBO Max. The show got aired on HBO Max on May 27.
TV SeriesThe Guardian

A banal, excruciating mess – you review Friends: the Reunion

Friends was a huge part of my life. Growing up, and realising I was gay but having nobody to talk to, I felt very alone and very isolated. Watching Friends got me through some really dark moments. I sat down to watch [the reunion], fully expecting to hate it, but...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Lisa Kudrow Needed This Trick to Relearn "Smelly Cat" Just Before Friends Reunion's Lady Gaga Duet

Lisa Kudrow had trouble remembering how to play "Smelly Cat" for the Friends reunion, but it's not her fault. The 57-year-old actress stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, June 4, as seen in preview footage. During the visit, Lisa discussed HBO Max's buzzy Friends reunion, and specifically her duet with Lady Gaga for Phoebe's feline-centric signature song, which was among the special's many highlights. The Booksmart star explained that she never plays guitar in her personal life, so she essentially hadn't picked up the instrument since the wildly popular NBC sitcom signed off in 2004 after 10 seasons. For that reason, she realized she was quite foggy on the...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Matt LeBlanc on the Friends reunion has Twitter in a frenzy - here's why!

 When the Friends reunion aired, no one expected for Irish Twitter to latch on to it the way they did. But here we are, in Matt LeBlanc's Irish revival.  . As the six original actors reunited to share memories and recreate iconic moments from the show, a specific shot of Matt is going viral on Irish Twitter.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Friends creators respond to concerns over Matthew Perry's health in the reunion show

There were a lot of talking points from Friends: The Reunion, which aired on Thursday last week and is still available to watch now on Sky and NOW in the UK & Ireland. There was the bombshell that Ross and Rachel actors Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had feelings for one another while filming, the cameos from Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Cara Delevingne, and the concern from fans about Chandler Bing actor Matthew Perry's health.
TV Seriesdailyutahchronicle.com

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Full of Nostalgia and Surprise

“Friends” was the series that changed the blueprint of sitcoms forever. While it garnered a cult following during its years on air, its resurgence in popularity, due in part to streaming services like Netflix and HBO Max, made it a staple in the past year of social isolation. On May...
TV & VideosTODAY.com

Jennifer Aniston's 'Friends' reunion pics will leave you feeling nostalgic again

"Friends" fans aren't the only ones still buzzing from the excitement of the "Friends" reunion special on HBO Max — the show's stars are "basking in all the love," too. Jennifer Aniston, who appeared in the unscripted special alongside her five former co-stars — David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc — posted a few behind-the-scenes pics from the event Tuesday on Instagram.
Entertainmentpsychologytoday.com

Friends Reunion and the Psychology of Face Perception

With the reunion of the cast of Friends, many people talked about how much the actors had aged. When people see the face of someone they know well after a long time, visual perception is colored by memories of how the person used to look. People's perceptual expectations about the...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Lisa Kudrow touched by Lady Gaga’s comments on Friends: The Reunion

Lisa Kudrow nearly cried during her performance with Lady Gaga on TV special ‘Friends: The Reunion’. The 57-year-old was joined by Gaga during the reunion and as well as performing the song ‘Smelly Cat’ with the pop megastar, the ‘Edge of Glory’ hitmaker also took a moment to thank Lisa for her portrayal of Phoebe Buffay as the quirky character was an inspiration to misfits like herself when the show aired from 1994 to 2004.