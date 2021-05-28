Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Breaking: US annual Core PCE inflation jumps to 3.1% in April vs. 2.9% expected

By FXStreet Team
FXStreet.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore importantly, the annual Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, jumped to 3.1% from 1.9% and surpassed the market consensus of 2.9%. The initial market reaction to this report was largely muted and the US Dollar Index was last seen gaining 0.36% on the day at 90.33.

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Core Inflation#Us Dollar#Investment Decisions#Core Pce Price Index#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
Related
BusinessFXStreet.com

Markets wait on the core PCE inflation

US indices marked fresh record highs yesterday as the White House inked a bipartisan infrastructure package. European stocks remain range-bound and had a mixed open in early trade Friday. US benchmark 10yr yields trade a little under 1.5% and gold is stuck in the range of the last week at $1,780. Markets seem to be comfortable with the Fed’s position on inflation, but we are still waiting for a breakout in yields to really shake things up. For now, the path of least resistance is up, but there is an air of complacency.
Businessactionforex.com

Dollar Weakens as PCE Inflation Surged by Missed Expectations

Dollar weakens in early US session, in particular against Yen. PCE inflation showed notable acceleration in May but fell short of expectations slightly. Nevertheless, Sterling is the worst performing ones for today, extending post BoE selloff. The Pound is also pressured by uncertainties over resurgence of coronavirus infections. Commodity currencies are the strongest, as US futures point to extending record run.
Businesscityindex.co.uk

US Core PCE: Will it cause US Fed members to change their views?

US Core PCE is said to be the Fed’s favorite measure of inflation. As mentioned in our Preview, it is wide encompassing, as it covers all households and nonprofit institutions servicing households. Therefore, the Fed is said to favor this measure of inflation over others. Todays release of May Core PCE was 3.4% YoY vs 3.5% expected and 3.1% in April. This is the highest YoY reading in over 30 years! The headline print was 3.9% vs 4.2% expected and 3.6% in May. Recall that at the recent FOMC meeting, the “dot plots” showed that members expected 2 rate hikes by the end of 2023 and 7 members expected 1 rate hike by the end of 2022. In addition, Fed member Bullard said recently that Powell has opened the discussion on tapering. Although today’s Core PCE print was slightly weaker than expected, it is still a strong reading. Therefore, if this is really one of the Fed’s favorite measures of inflation, will today’s inflation print cause them to taper sooner than they would like? Fed members have been paraded out all week discussing how the high inflation is transitory. Some officials see inflation as more transitory than others. Today’s print shows that although inflation is strong, its not rampant. It will be interesting to see if Fed speakers change their tune as a result of today’s print.
Businesswolfstreet.com

Fed’s Lowest Lowball Inflation Gauge “Core PCE” Spikes Most Since 1983

There are whole generations who never experienced this type of inflation, this type of destruction of the dollar’s purchasing power. The Fed’s favorite inflation measure – which is the lowest inflation measure the US government provides – spiked further in May to multi-decade highs. Sure, it’s just “temporary” or “transitory” or whatever in the sense that next month and a year from now there will be a different number. But the loss of purchasing power of the consumer dollar, including the dollars earned with labor, is permanent. That won’t come back.
BusinessStreet.Com

Fed PCE Inflation Gauge Extends Surge To 3.9%; Consumer Spending Slows

The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation surged the most in nearly three decades for a second consecutive month, figures released Friday indicated, as investors continue to worry that the central bank's insistence that price pressures will ease next year is not being matched by data from the real economy.
EconomyFXStreet.com

US: Durable Goods Orders increase by 2.3% in May vs. 2.7% expected

Durable Goods Orders in US rose less than expected in May. US Dollar Index extends sideways grind below 92.00 after the data. Durable Goods Orders in the United States rose by 2.3%, or $5.7 billion, to $253.5 billion in May, the data published by the US Census Bureau revealed on Thursday. This reading came in weaker than the market expectation for an increase of 2.7% and followed a 0.8% decline recorded in April.
MarketsFXStreet.com

US: Markit Services PMI declines to 64.8 in June vs. 70 expected

US Markit Services PMI came in lower than expected in June. US Dollar Index continues to push lower toward 91.50. The business activity in the US service sector continued to expand at a strong pace in June but lost momentum when compared to May with the Markit Services PMI declining to 64.8 from 70.4. This reading missed the market expectation of 70.
RetailFXStreet.com

Canada: Retail Sales decline by 5.7% in April vs. -5% expected

Retail Sales in Canada fell more than expected in April. USD/CAD stays in the negative territory below 1.2270 after the data. Retail Sales in Canada fell by 5.7% on a monthly basis in April, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday. This reading followed March's increase of 3.6% and came in worse than the market expectation for a contraction of 5%.
Businessrealclearmarkets.com

Does 'Expected Inflation' Explain or Predict Real Inflation?

"There might be higher inflation ahead, but neither year-to-year CPI changes, the 2020 lockdowns, or news-based monthly opinion polls about expected inflation provide reliable advance clues about what lies ahead. Meanwhile, the low break-even rate offers a good reason to be skeptical of high... Read Full Article »
Businessetfdb.com

Inflation Conversations: Sticky vs. Flexible Inflation

When it comes to inflation gauges, many advisors and clients know about the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Some know that there are two primary ways rising costs are calculated – a broader number and one excluding supposedly volatile energy and food prices.
BusinessDailyFx

USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 2021 High with US PCE Price Index on Tap

USD/JPY gives back the advance following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision as the 10-Year US Treasury yield slips to a fresh monthly low (1.35%), and the exchange rate appears to have reversed course ahead of the 2021 high (110.97) as it carves a series of lower highs and lows from the June high (110.82).
BusinessFXStreet.com

US inflation expectations drop to three-month low

US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate, per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, declined for the second consecutive day by the end of Thursday’s forecasts. In doing so, the inflation precursor drops to the lowest since March 18 to 2.27%. The drop in inflation...
Businessinvesting.com

Week Ahead: Fired Up Dollar Looks To PCE Inflation; Flash PMIs And BoE Eyed Too

After the Fed’s abrupt but not totally unexpected hawkish turn, the supercharged US dollar will be hoping for another shot in the arm from next week’s PCE inflation data. Meanwhile, the flash PMI readings for June will be making the rounds in all the major markets. The forward-looking PMI surveys could further bolster tapering speculation – not just for the United States but elsewhere too – as economies around the world reopen with the help of ramped up vaccinations. In the central bank sphere, the Bank of England is next to set policy. However, fresh policy signals are unlikely before the August meeting so the pound may have to wait a little longer before taking on the recrowned king dollar.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Canada: Annual CPI rises to 3.6% in May vs. 3.5% expected

Annual CPI in Canada continued to rise in May. USD/CAD fluctuates in a relatively tight range below 1.2200. Annual inflation in Canada, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 3.6% in May from 3.4% in April, the data published by Statistics Canada revealed on Wednesday. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 3.5%. On a monthly basis, the CPI remained steady at 0.5%.
BusinessAlaska Journal of Commerce

US inflation expectations build in June survey of economists

Economists’ inflation expectations keep rising as a variety of key metrics underscore building price pressures. Forecasters raised their estimates for the consumer price index and for a key inflation gauge favored by the Federal Reserve, known as the personal consumption expenditures price index, every quarter through the first half of next year, according to the latest monthly survey of economists by Bloomberg.
BusinessWoonsocket Call

Inflation Expectations Vary By Age

Older Americans are wearier of inflation than younger ones, but all age groups have raised expectations recently. EPS growth peaked, but that doesn’t mean stocks are about to fall.
Businesserienewsnow.com

Key inflation indicator records biggest jump on record

Another key inflation indicator flashed a warning sign in May: Producer prices jumped a record amount last month. The economy is reopening fully and soaring demand, together with supply chain issues and materials shortages, is pushing prices higher. That trend, which has been taking place all year, continued in May.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

US Consumers Expect Short-Term Inflation, Labor Market Boom: Fed N.York Survey

Jun 14 (Reuters) – US consumers expect the economy to boom strongly over the next year, with expectations for inflation, home prices, corporate earnings and the labor market rebounding in May, according to a monthly survey by the Federal Reserve Bank. from New York. Median expectations of how inflation will...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Infographic: Core Inflation Shoots To Highest Level Since 1992

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), a closely watched measure of inflation in the United States, has continued its upward trend in May, with both the broad CPI for all items and the core CPI up significantly on a year-over-year basis. While the broader CPI was up 5.0 percent compared to a year ago, the core index excluding more volatile food and energy prices surged by 3.8 percent from May 2020 levels.