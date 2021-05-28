Cancel
Robinson, IL

Weather Forecast For Robinson

Robinson (IL) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Robinson: Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night;

Robinson (IL) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Robinson, IL
Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(ROBINSON, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Robinson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Robinson, IL
Robinson is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(ROBINSON, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Robinson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 1215 AM CDT /115 AM EDT/. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Riverton and Hutsonville. .Minor flooding remains on the Wabash River in western Indiana in the Riverton and Hutsonville areas. Rainfall of 2 to 3 inches fell across central Indiana since last night. This has prolonged flooding along the Wabash. An additional half to one inch of rain is expected through midweek. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday, May 25 The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until Tuesday, May 25. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 17.6 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall to 17.5 feet and begin rising again early Wednesday morning. It will rise to 18.6 feet Saturday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Seep water occurs behind levees on Indiana side. Hutson Creek begins to overflow from backwater. Old Darwin Road and a few rural roads in eastern Clark and Crawford counties in Illinois are impassable. Low agricultural land floods.
Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crawford; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHERN JASPER...SOUTHERN CLARK...CUMBERLAND AND NORTHEASTERN EFFINGHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 1241 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Toledo to near Teutopolis. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Marshall, Toledo, Casey, Teutopolis, Greenup, Martinsville, Dieterich, Jewett, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo, Annapolis, Hazel Dell, Woodbury, Hunt City, Orange, Yale, Rose Hill, Lincoln Trail State Park and Union Center. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 100 and 137.