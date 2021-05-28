Microsoft warns of ‘sophisticated’ Russian email attack targeting government agencies

Cybercriminals are continually scheming ways to get their hands on your sensitive data. Learn how to protect your data & stakeholders before it’s too late. Private and public sector organizations alike were surprised by the SolarWinds cyber attack that was announced by FireEye in December 2020. As one of the largest cyber attacks in history, it affected 18,000 of its customers globally. By injecting code into SolarWinds’ Orion platform, hackers carried out a supply chain attack that allowed them to infiltrate the IT systems of many private and public sector organizations globally, including: