Microsoft warns of ‘sophisticated’ Russian email attack targeting government agencies
Microsoft has raised the alarm over a “sophisticated” ongoing cyberattack believed to be from the same Russia-linked hackers behind the SolarWinds hack. In a blog post, Tom Burt, Microsoft’s corporate vice president for customer security and trust, said the attack appears to be targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and NGOs. In total, around 3,000 email accounts are believed to have been targeted across 150 organizations. Victims are spread across upward of 24 countries, but the majority are believed to be in the US.www.theverge.com