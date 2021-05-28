Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Monster Hunter Rise now over 7 million sold; new celebratory item pack, Event and Challenge Quests

By Ricky Berg
nintendowire.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother month, another million. Monster Hunter Rise has just gotten a big boost courtesy of its 3.0 content update, but that’s not the only thing about the game that’s grown. Capcom has shared that the (at present) Switch exclusive has now sold over 7 million copies. Based on known data, this now ranks it as the 15th best selling game for the system and close to Capcom’s own top five all time best sellers.

nintendowire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quests#Downloads#Big Hit#Mhrise#Mailman#Somnacan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Monster Hunter
News Break
Capcom
Related
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Monster Hunter World PC Finally Removes Denuvo with New Update

Game company CAPCOM has finally decided to remove the Denuvo protection of video game Monster Hunter World on PC since its release. A new update was recently introduced by CAPCOM to the Steam version of the game just recently. Denuvo is an anti-piracy DRM system that protects games from getting cracked and shared for free online. It does, however, has some adverse effects that slows down the game or even crashes them for some reason.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

How to Unlock the Crimson Glow Valstrax Hunts in Monster Hunter Rise 3.0

Ah, it’s finally June—the first day of a brand-new month, in fact! School’s finally out, Summer’s almost here, and, wouldn’t you know it, Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.0 just released a few days ago! Super-exciting stuff, huh? Of course, it is! Except, some of you might have noticed something missing from your list of quests. Specifically, that terrifyingly fast, jetplane of a monster known as the Crimson Glow Valstrax—a Rise-exclusive variant of Monster Hunter Generations‘ flagship monster. Don’t worry, though; you’re not alone! I certainly found myself wondering when I would be able to finally go toe-to-toe with ‘ol Jetlag Jerry, and, now that he’s finally graced my own game with his presence, I’ll be doing my best to help you to unlock his hunts as well! Be prepared, though—depending on how far along you are in Rise‘s Quest Hub area, getting to Valstrax might take some work!
Video GamesSiliconera

Monster Hunter Rise Event Quest Gives Cohoot Sticker Set As Reward

Capcom has added a new Monster Hunter Rise event quest, rewarding players with Cohoot themed stickers upon defeating an Aknosom. Four new Cohoot stickers will be available after defeating the High-Rank Aknosom in the Frost Islands area. As with previous event quests, it is currently downloadable via Senri the Mailman.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Nintendo Switch Has Now Sold More Than 20 Million Units In Japan

The success of the Switch continues, as Nintendo surpasses 20 million sales of the console in its home country of Japan alone. In addition, Famitsu has also shared an updated look at Japan's top five best-selling Switch games:. The latest global sales figures, shared by Nintendo last month, show that...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Pokemon Clone Is More Violent Than Monster Hunter

It is a truth universally acknowledged that the bigger a franchise is, the more likely somebody's going to rip it off. And, in the pantheon of beloved media IPs, "Pokemon" reigns supreme. From old-school Game Boy titles like the robot-focused "Robopon" to the modern monster-battling MMO "Temtem," there's no shortage of "Pokemon" clones out there. That said, these Poke-clones are usually just as innocent as the franchise from which they took their inspiration, featuring cuddly monsters and generally lighthearted themes.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Free Update Gives Rise to New Game Modes, Monsters, Bosses in Sword of the Necromancer

Grimorio of Games has announced that a major content drop is coming to Sword of the Necromancer on June 24. When this free “Extra Modes” DLC hits, fans will have all manner of new stuff to explore. Specifically, the Extra Modes DLC is adding three new game modes, ten new monsters and eight new bosses for players to challenge. There’s even a new Epilogue chapter getting added to the story, but players will have to complete the new modes in order to unlock it.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Receives New Story Trailer

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is releasing in less than a month, and as we approach, Capcom has been showing more and more of the game, providing details on gameplay and introducing new and interesting mechanics with trailers at a pretty regular clip. Of course, we’ve also seen a couple of story trailers by now, and at Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live, Capcom debuted another one of those.
Video GamesGamespot

New Animal Crossing Seasonal Items Now Available

A handful of new seasonal items are now available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In celebration of China's Dragon Boat Festival and Korea's Dano Festival, you can purchase festival zongzi and surichwi tteok from Nook Shopping. Both items are available through June 14 and cost 1,000 bells apiece. To order...
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Welcome to the new look VideoGamer.com! We’re giving a Monster Hunter Rise Switch away to celebrate!

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, it is my pleasure to welcome you this summery Wednesday morning, just mere days before E3 2021 gets mental and inundates us with more content than you can shake a stick at, to the new look VideoGamer.com. Over the past many months we’ve been squirreling away on the new VideoGamer behind-the-scenes to launch as soon as humanly possible, and we’re delighted that today is that day!
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Critiquing The New Ending in Monster Hunter Rise

On May 26, 2021, the much-anticipated 3.0 title update of Monster Hunter Rise was finally released. Up until this point, the game infamously ended on a cliffhanger, leaving many unsatisfied despite the overall positive reception of what was then the final quest. Now that the 3.0 update is here, players can experience the true conclusion to Ibushi and Narwa’s story arc for themselves and save Kamura Village from its plight. Despite its best efforts, the new ending cannot entirely make up for the disappointment that inherently arises due to being sanctioned off from the original release. That being said, it succeeds where it matters most, and it serves as an overall worthy conclusion to the game in spite of its faults.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Fortnite challenge guide: Accept a quest from a payphone

Fortnite season 7, week 1 has kicked off with a new alien theme to keep things interesting. Along with that, Epic Games implemented a new set of challenges, and for the most part, they’re relatively simple to get through. The only ones that might cause you some trouble require you to visit specific areas around the map. One is specifically for accepting a quest from a payphone, and while they aren’t hard to find, you might have some trouble if you’re unsure of what to look for.