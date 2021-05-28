Monster Hunter Rise now over 7 million sold; new celebratory item pack, Event and Challenge Quests
Another month, another million. Monster Hunter Rise has just gotten a big boost courtesy of its 3.0 content update, but that’s not the only thing about the game that’s grown. Capcom has shared that the (at present) Switch exclusive has now sold over 7 million copies. Based on known data, this now ranks it as the 15th best selling game for the system and close to Capcom’s own top five all time best sellers.nintendowire.com