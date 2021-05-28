What makes “Global Mental Health Apps Market” a Booming Industry in the current COVID-19 scenario? - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Mental health applications are being increasingly used by individuals for the diagnosis and treatment of possible mental health conditions. Based on United Nation studies, it is expected that around 25% of the global population will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime. Depression is estimated to emerge as the greatest cause of disease burden by 2030. To cater to the mental well-being of individuals, mental health application providers are incorporating wearable and smart devices for faster detection of mental health related issues. Elevated stress levels can be monitored using mental health wearable devices. Apple watch, for instance, supports applications such as Breathe and Calm, which makes use of diaphragmatic breathing, also called as mindful breathing for stress management. Stress prevention is being focussed by these applications. The advancement in manufacturing technology is helping in quicker stress management solutions, as the wearable devices are embedded with heart rate sensors which can detect stress levels in individuals. Apple Watch, Whoop, Fitbit, etc., is helping in the fight against mental health conditions. Thus, the incorporation of wearables and smart devices with these apps is driving the demand of mental health apps market.