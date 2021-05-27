CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nurses' core emergency competencies for COVID-19 in China: A cross-sectional study

Int Nurs Rev. 2021 May 27. doi: 10.1111/inr.12692. Online ahead of print. AIM: To investigate nurses’ core emergency competencies for handling the coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19) and analyse the factors associated with those competencies. BACKGROUND: COVID-19 has become a major global public health event. Nursing staff have played an important...

Association between role conflict and ambiguity and stress among nurses in primary health care centers in Saudi Arabia during the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic: A cross-sectional study

Medicine (Baltimore). 2021 Sep 17;100(37):e27294. doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000027294. This study aimed to assess the association between role conflict and ambiguity among nurses in primary healthcare centers (PHCs) in Saudi Arabia and their stress levels during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.In this online cross-sectional study, sociodemographic and occupational characteristics, role conflict, and ambiguity of 432 nurses were assessed using the Bowling Scale for Role Conflict and Ambiguity and stress was assessed using the 10-item Perceived Stress Scale from September 27 to October 17, 2020. Logistic regression was used to calculate odds ratios (ORs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for above-median stress levels of nurses with average and high (2nd and 3rd tertiles) role conflict and ambiguity compared with nurses with low role conflict and ambiguity (1st tertile).The mean (standard deviation) age of the nurses was 36.5 ± 6.6 years, and 25.9% of them were males. After adjusting for PHC type and working hours, nurses with average and high role conflict had significantly higher stress rates than those with low role conflict, with ORs (95% CIs) of 2.69 (1.62-4.46) and 6.31 (3.78-10.53), respectively. Similarly, nurses with average- and high-role ambiguity had significantly higher stress than those with low role ambiguity, with ORs (95% CIs) of 2.15 (1.30-3.55) and 7.68 (4.54-13.01), respectively. Increasing stress rates were detected across increasing categories of role conflict and ambiguity (P values for trend <.001).We found that role conflict and ambiguity were associated with stress among nurses in PHCs in Saudi Arabia during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WORLD
docwirenews.com

Socioeconomic inequalities in low birth weight risk before and during the COVID-19 pandemic in Argentina: A cross-sectional study

Lancet Reg Health Am. 2021 Oct;2:100049. doi: 10.1016/j.lana.2021.100049. Epub 2021 Aug 21. BACKGROUND: The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic may have exacerbated existing socioeconomic inequalities in health. In Argentina, public hospitals serve the poorest uninsured segment of the population, while private hospitals serve patients with health insurance. This study aimed to assess whether socioeconomic inequalities in low birth weight (LBW) risk changed during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

New COVID-19 Outbreak in China?

Hundreds of flights are canceled in China following a probable new COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Additionally, schools have been preventively shut down and mass testing has been aggravated to inhibit the virus from spreading even further. The latest outbreak was linked to an elderly couple who were in a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the Palestinian population: A primary health center-based cross-sectional study

PLoS One. 2021 Oct 8;16(10):e0258255. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0258255. eCollection 2021. This study aimed to assess the prevalence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) total antibodies in the north, middle, and south regions of West Bank and the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies (IgA, IgM, and IgG) in the Palestinian population. This was a cross-sectional study. The serological and epidemiological data of 1269 persons were assessed. Participants were selected randomly among primary health care center attendees in Palestine between November 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020. All serum samples were tested for total antibodies using an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) test. IgM, IgG, and IgA-specific antibody titers were measured using ELISA. The overall prevalence (with 95% confidence intervals [CIs]) of SARS-CoV-2 total antibodies and specific antibodies were estimated. A multivariate regression model was used to assess the predictive factors for SARS-CoV-2-specific antibodies. The overall seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies was 24·0% (95% CI, 21·7%-26·5%). Seroprevalence was significantly higher among people living in south West Bank (adjusted Odds ratio [aOR], 2·22; 95% CI: 1·58-3·11), people who had COVID-19 symptoms (aOR, 3·92; 95% CI, 2·83-5·43), people with a COVID-19 contact history (aOR, 1·44; 95% CI, 1·03-2·03), patients with hypertension (aOR, 1·57; 95% CI, 1·06-2·33), and non-smokers (aOR, 0·47; 95% CI, 0·31-0·72). A total of 171 blood samples from SARS-CoV-2-positive patients were chosen at random for additional serological testing. Specific IgM, IgG, and IgA antibodies were positive in 14·0% (95% CI, 9·2%-20·2%), 88·3% (82·5%-92·7%), and 42·1% (34·6%-59·9%) of the samples, respectively. SARS-CoV-2 antibodies were common among PHC center attendees and were significantly associated to sex, smoking, and COVID-19 contact history. However, considering that almost three-quarters of this population remains susceptible, maintaining public health measures and encouraging access to immunization is critical in protecting this population.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

The Influence of Normative Perceptions on the Uptake of the COVID-19 TraceTogether Digital Contact Tracing System: Cross-sectional Study

JMIR Public Health Surveill. 2021 Oct 1. doi: 10.2196/30462. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: In 2020, the Singapore government rolled out the TraceTogether (TT) Programme, a digital system to facilitate contact tracing efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This system is available as a smartphone app and Bluetooth-enabled token to help identify close contacts. As of February 1 2021, more than 80% of the population have either downloaded the mobile app or received the token in Singapore. Despite the high adoption rate of the TT mobile app and token (i.e. device), it is crucial to understand the role of social and normative perceptions in the uptake and usage by the public, given that the collective efforts for contact tracing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Health effects of immediate telework introduction during the COVID-19 era in Japan: A cross-sectional study

PLoS One. 2021 Oct 8;16(10):e0256530. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0256530. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Telework has been widely discussed in several fields; however, there is a lack of research on the health aspects of teleworking. The current study was conducted to determine the health effects of teleworking during an emergency statement as evidence for future policy development.
HEALTH
@JohnLocke

Forcing China to Pay for COVID-19

Adam Kredo of the Washington Free Beacon reports a provocative recommendation from a retired American general. The Biden administration should force China to pay restitution for the deaths and economic havoc caused by the coronavirus, according to retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who was a senior National Security Council official in the Trump White House.
U.S. POLITICS
National Science Foundation (press release)

For unvaccinated, reinfection by COVID-19 is likely, study finds

Strong protection following natural SARS-CoV-2 infection is short-lived. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been much uncertainty about how long immunity lasts after an unvaccinated person is infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Now, U.S. National Science Foundation-funded scientists at the Yale School of Public Health and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
