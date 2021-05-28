Cancel
Castle Hayne, NC

Castle Hayne is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

(CASTLE HAYNE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Castle Hayne. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel

Castle Hayne, NC
Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel

Castle Hayne forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Castle Hayne: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog during night; Thursday, May 20: Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;