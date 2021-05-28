Cancel
Lockport, LA

Lockport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lockport (LA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Lockport: Friday, May 28: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Lockport

(LOCKPORT, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lockport. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Your 4-day outlook for Lockport weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lockport: Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;