CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Fish Oil Supplements Tied to Risk for Atrial Fibrillation

By HealthDay News
docwirenews.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleFish oil supplements are associated with a significantly greater risk for atrial fibrillation (AF) in patients at elevated cardiovascular risk, according to a research letter published online April 28 in the European Heart Journal: Cardiovascular Pharmacotherapy. Marco Lombardi, MD, from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Taking This Supplement Daily Slashes Your Risk of Heart Attack, Study Says

If you're someone who takes their heart health seriously, there's a good chance you have a daily routine. After all, staving off cardiovascular disease typically involves maintaining a good diet and exercising regularly. But according to a study, there's also a daily supplement that can significantly reduce your risk of having a heart attack. Read on to see what you should be adding to your health regimen.
HEALTH
asapland.com

The Benefits of Fish Oil Capsules

Believed to accurately reflect the benefits of fish oil, however, it is possible that reports are biased by commercial interests. A previous meta-analysis found no statistically significant effects for taking fish oil supplements over a 1 year period. This new meta-analysis extends this time up to 4 years and included all trials which compared supplementation with at least 800mg eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) or docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) per day.
ECONOMY
belmarrahealth.com

Be Careful with Fish Oil

About a decade ago, maybe a little more, omega-3 rich fish oil became the supplement. Everyone was talking about it, and it seemed like everyone was taking it too. And what wasn’t to love? It’s a concentrated source of a highly beneficial nutrients that was touted to make your skin better, improve brain function, and even help your heart. It seemed like the list kept growing.
HEALTH
TODAY.com

If you eat fish, should you take a fish oil supplement? A dietitian explains

Chances are you or someone you know is taking a fish oil supplement. Fish oil is more of a veteran supplement versus the new kid on the block — and it’s also one of the most widely purchased supplements on the market. But, that doesn’t mean you know why it’s popular or why it keeps popping up in casual conversations. Here’s a primer for you.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Oils#Atrial Fibrillation#Supplementation#European Heart Journal#Af#Healthday
uams.edu

Herbal Supplements

Oct. 21, 2021 | Has someone ever recommended you take an herbal supplement for general health purposes or as an alternative to a prescribed medication? An herb is a plant or plant part used for its scent, flavor, or therapeutic properties. Herbal medicines are a type of dietary supplement, sold as tablets, capsules, powders, teas, extracts, and fresh or dried plants. People use herbal medicines to try to maintain or improve their health. Many people believe that products labeled “natural” are always safe and good for them but this is not necessarily true. Herbal medicines do not have to go through the testing that drugs do. Some herbs, such as comfrey and ephedra, can cause serious harm. Some herbs can interact with prescription or over-the-counter medicines. If you are thinking about using an herbal medicine, first get information on it from reliable sources. And make sure to tell your health care provider about any herbal medicines you are taking.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
SheFinds

This Is Actually The Worst Canned Food Health Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because It Causes Discomfort And Bloating

Although it can be a normal part of digestion, bloating can be frustrating, especially when it happens regularly. Beyond hurting your confidence, it can be accompanied by a number of digestive symptoms, most commonly an uncomfortable feeling of fullness. If you experience chronic bloating, it could be a sign that something in your digestive tract has gone awry—if you notice bloating more than normal, it is important to look closely at your lifestyle and get to the root cause.
FOOD SAFETY
Woman's World

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

The Worst Vitamin D Supplement To Take, Say Dietitians

Did you know there are several forms of vitamin D available in food and supplements? This is actually true for several different vitamins, and it's important to keep in mind when incorporating and vitamin supplements into your daily routine. Not all forms of vitamin D are created equal, and, in...
HEALTH
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

What Foods Help Lower Blood Sugar Quickly?

Blood sugar levels are an important part of our overall health. High blood sugar increases your risk of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Knowing the foods you should remove and add to your diet may help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. ‌High blood sugar is a significant risk factor for...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However, a study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Best Oatmeal For a Healthy Gut, Says Dietitian

Oatmeal is delicious, comforting, and full of health benefits. "It's not only quick and easy to cook," says Laura Burak, MS, RD, author of Slimdown with Smoothies, and founder of Laura Burak Nutrition, "but oatmeal has nutritional superpowers as well." Oats have been known to reduce inflammation, keep you fuller...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy