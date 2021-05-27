Fish Oil Supplements Tied to Risk for Atrial Fibrillation

Oct. 21, 2021 | Has someone ever recommended you take an herbal supplement for general health purposes or as an alternative to a prescribed medication? An herb is a plant or plant part used for its scent, flavor, or therapeutic properties. Herbal medicines are a type of dietary supplement, sold as tablets, capsules, powders, teas, extracts, and fresh or dried plants. People use herbal medicines to try to maintain or improve their health. Many people believe that products labeled “natural” are always safe and good for them but this is not necessarily true. Herbal medicines do not have to go through the testing that drugs do. Some herbs, such as comfrey and ephedra, can cause serious harm. Some herbs can interact with prescription or over-the-counter medicines. If you are thinking about using an herbal medicine, first get information on it from reliable sources. And make sure to tell your health care provider about any herbal medicines you are taking.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO