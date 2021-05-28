Take a look at the new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller “Old”

The subject matter for this movie alone would be able to create a discussion about morality that many people would become frustrated over in a matter of minutes. The God Committee is kind of what it sounds like, a group of individuals at the supposed top of the medical profession that gets to decide who receives a heart transplant and who doesn’t. Given that this is likely one of the many regular decisions that people have to make these days it feels as though we’re getting at least a small glimpse into the procedures that dictate who will live and who will die, and it’s bound to be a bit horrifying to realize that in real life, this can and has happened in the past most likely. It’s one of the many things that people don’t want to think about and don’t want to realize might be far more truthful than they admit. But art does tend to imitate life more often than we realize.