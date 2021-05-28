Cancel
Take a look at the new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller “Old”

mix93.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the new trailer for filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming thriller, Old, a family starts to age rapidly while on vacation. Stars Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps portray parents who take their two kids to a secluded beach that other vacationers have found, and fear starts to mount as a dead body is discovered along with collections of personal items such as clothing. Bernal and Krieps’ children then start to age within hours, and their young son suddenly becoming a teenager. Other children on the beach also age while the adults begin to notice wrinkles on their faces.

www.mix93.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Krieps
Person
Shyamalan
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Wrinkles
