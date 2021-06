No expense has been spared at Liverpool’s new AXA Training Centre. Completed towards the end of last year, the £50 million project is a joint space for the first-team and the academy to train. Between the hydrotherapy room, beach volleyball setup and giant cinema screen, most of the conceivable professional and personal needs of the players and staff have been met. There’s even a paddle tennis court built to accommodate the regular competitions between Jürgen Klopp and Pepjin Ljinders. However, there is one notable apparent omission: teqball.