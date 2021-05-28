Cancel
Browns Summit, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Browns Summit

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Browns Summit: Friday, May 28: Slight chance rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then areas of fog during night; Monday, May 31: Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Get weather-ready — Browns Summit’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Browns Summit: Monday, May 17: Chance Rain Showers; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;