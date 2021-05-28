Cancel
Tucson, AZ

Restaurant struggles to hire staff as business picks up

By Megan Meier
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Onb69_0aEWi4os00

Wings Over Broadway has been in Tucson for 14 years and has many loyal customers.

"We're getting out and eating out more. This is one of our favorite places," said customer, Jacob Jackson.

Jackson isn't the only one choosing to dine-in more these days, but sadly, his favorite spot is struggling to keep up.

"There's a lot of different things that we could do if we had more employees," said Wings Over Broadway owner, JJ Esquibel.

Wings Over Broadway recently scaled back their hours and decided to completely close on Mondays. Social distancing signs are still posted on tables. Esquibel said this is partly because they don't have enough staff to serve a full house.

"I don't want to stress out or overwork the employees that I do have. That's been the biggest struggle," said Esquibel.

Esquibel said he has worked hard to hire new staff, but interest has been low.

"I think people are comfortable with the unemployment benefits that they're receiving. In order to get the same amount of money that unemployment is making, an employee would have be making $15 an hour and working basically full-time," said Esquibel.

Arizonans will no longer be eligible for federal unemployment benefits on July 10, 2021. Esquibel hopes that is when things will turn around. Until then, he has one request for his customers.

"Be patient with not just ourselves, but other restaurants and other businesses for that matter. Maybe allow more time when you go out eat. Just know that the people we do have here working are trying their best," said Esquibel.

Tucson, AZshoppingcenterbusiness.com

KeyBank Secures $11.4 Million Acquisition Financing for Retail Property in Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Ariz. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has secured $11.4 million in acquisition financing for Rolling Hills Square, a 114,102-square-foot shopping center anchored by Fry’s grocery store in Tucson. The property includes six buildings and a vacant parcel. The financing, which was secured on behalf of Portal Investment Management, includes an initial funding of $9.8 million and a future funding of $1.6 million. The future funding will be used for tenant and capital improvement expenses as Portal Investment Management repositions the property. The loan is structured with a three-year, interest-only initial term with an option to extend for two 12-month periods that amortize on a 30-year schedule. Charles Flanary of KeyBank structured the financing.
Scottsdale, AZarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Tucson & Scottsdale Named Top Vacation Destinations for Digital Nomads

More people than ever before are working remote due to Covid-19, which has allowed some to take extended trips away from home. While remote work has become increasingly popular, not all Internet access and speeds are equal, and can vary widely depending on location. In fact, one report estimates that nearly 163 million Americans aren’t using the Internet at broadband speeds (or 25 Mbps, as defined by the Federal Communications Commission), which is the bare minimum needed to effectively work remote.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Art in the wild: Outdoor works liven Tucson streets

Tucson enjoys a good mural. We do. Whether it is humpback whales floating along a Southwestern skyline, black-and-white skeletons in cowboy attire, or faces filled with wonder painted in hypnotic purples, yellows and aqua blues, they brighten our day and are a welcome addition to walls across the city. We...
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tucson, Arizona

NewsNet Daily Digest - May 17, 2021

Tucson NewsNet Daily Digest - A Service of the City of Tucson. MAYOR AND COUNCIL TO REVISIT MASK ORDINANCE - Tucson's Mayor and Council will discuss updating the City's mask mandate during its Study Session meeting tomorrow, May 18, at 2 p.m. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance, now saying that fully vaccinated people do not need to continue wearing masks in most instances. Masks still will be required at hospitals, on planes and mass transit (including Sun Tran, Sun Link, and Sun Van), where state and local law require masks, and there are a few other exceptions. The Pima County Board of Supervisors last week lifted its face mask mandate for fully vaccinated people while encouraging those not fully vaccinated to keep wearing face coverings. Mayor and Council previously gave direction to the city attorney and city manager to interpret, administer, and enforce the City’s mask ordinance in a manner consistent with evolving CDC guidelines.
Arizona Statechamberbusinessnews.com

Help wanted in Arizona: Job growth to exceed half million by 2029

As Arizona recovers from the pandemic, thousands of employers are ramping up hiring across the state and job growth is projected to remain steady for years to come. A new report projects more than a half million new jobs by 2029. Some sectors, however, are finding it challenging to fill...