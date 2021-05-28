Meet The Fashion Podcasters Giving An Inside Look Into The Industry
Fashion podcasts have gained popularity over the last few years with podcast consumption doubling during the pandemic, according to Spotify. Many of these have been launched by brands hoping to connect with their customers and media outlets looking for another avenue to engage their audience. In a small corner, however, are Black podcasters reviewing fashion history, interviewing designers, and speaking with other major or under-the-radar creative professionals in the industry.www.nylon.com