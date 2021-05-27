CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on colorectal cancer screening: Organized service screening perspectives from the Asia-Pacific region

 2021-05-27

Prev Med. 2021 May 24:106622. doi: 10.1016/j.ypmed.2021.106622. Online ahead of print. Colorectal cancer(CRC) is one of the most prevalent malignancies in the Asia-Pacific region, and many countries in this region have launched population CRC service screening. In this study, CRC screening key indicators, including the FIT(fecal immunochemical test) screening rate (or...

