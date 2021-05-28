Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Marketed: Proposed BLM Lease Sale in Lincoln County, Nevada

hartenergy.com
 19 days ago

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Caliente Field Office has proposed an online sale of two parcels of public land totaling 80 acres in Nevada’s Lincoln County for July. According to a release by BLM, 85% of the funds generated by this sale will be used for archaeological resources, natural resource protection, recreation and wilderness planning, and other opportunities in Lincoln County. Additionally, 5% of the revenue would go to the State of Nevada General Education Fund and 10% of the revenue would go to Lincoln County.

www.hartenergy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
State
Nevada State
Lincoln County, NV
Government
County
Lincoln County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm#Auction#Blm Lease Sale#Caliente Field Office#Energynet Com Page#The Federal Register
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Nevada Statepvtimes.com

Major energy bill aims to speed green power, jobs in Nevada

Democratic state lawmakers unveiled a sweeping renewable energy bill Thursday that they say will pave the path for Nevada to meet its renewable energy goals while boosting jobs along the way. Senate Bill 448, introduced in the Senate on Thursday, would “capitalize upon our regional position in the western United...
Nevada StateLas Vegas Sun

Nevada senator promotes bill to expand police peer counseling

CARSON CITY — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s effort to expand peer counseling programs for police cleared a legislative hurdle late last week as lawmakers sent the bill through committee in recognition of National Police Week. The Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support (Cops) Counseling Act, sponsored by the Nevada Democrat...
Nevada StateFox5 KVVU

Nevada unemployment office launches new ID.me verification system

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced on Monday the creation of a new identity verification system called ID.me that's meant to streamline security with unemployment claims. All individuals with regular UI claims created on or after April 18, 2021 will be required...
Nevada Statebusinesspress.vegas

Top Workplaces Nevada announces winners

Top Workplaces 2021 has announced its 42 winners. The No. 1 large, small and medium company, along with special awards, will be revealed at a special live awards ceremony in the fall. Last year, Helix Electric won in the category of 500 or more employees. Encompass Health — Home Health...
Nevada StateKTVN.com

Republican North Las Vegas mayor running for Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee announced Monday he’s running for governor next year, challenging incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak. Lee switched his political affiliation last month from Democrat to Republican, citing a shift toward socialism in the Democratic Party—a charge he repeated in his campaign announcement Monday.
Nevada Statethenevadaindependent.com

Nevada lawmaker calls into question the history of Native American massacres, causing backlash from advocates

State Senator Ira Hansen inside the Legislature on Friday, May 14, 2021. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) Sen. Ira Hansen (R-Sparks) angered some Native advocates earlier this month when he rebutted the historical accuracy of testimony shared by tribal leaders and elders, but doubled down on his comments saying he was focused on accuracy.