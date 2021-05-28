Marketed: Proposed BLM Lease Sale in Lincoln County, Nevada

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Caliente Field Office has proposed an online sale of two parcels of public land totaling 80 acres in Nevada’s Lincoln County for July. According to a release by BLM, 85% of the funds generated by this sale will be used for archaeological resources, natural resource protection, recreation and wilderness planning, and other opportunities in Lincoln County. Additionally, 5% of the revenue would go to the State of Nevada General Education Fund and 10% of the revenue would go to Lincoln County.