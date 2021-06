Aung San Suu Kyi, the former de facto head of state, goes on trial in Myanmar on corruption charges. She was deposed earlier this year in a coup by Myanmar's military. The trial of Myanmar's ousted civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, began today in the capital, Naypyitaw. She's been in detention for more than four months now, ever since the February 1 coup that returned the country's repressive military to power. The military justified its coup by alleging widespread election fraud on the part of Suu Kyi and her party. Michael Sullivan reports.