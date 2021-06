The decades long process to execute Richard Glossip could end without another trip before the pardon and parole board. With execution dates marked on the calendar, Glossip and fellow death row inmate John Marion Grant were unanimously denied clemency by the board in 2014. The board rejected Benjamin Cole’s petition 3-2 in 2015. After being denied in their final appeals, the three, however, were never put to death due to a moratorium on executions implemented in 2015.