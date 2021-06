Vintage trucks are cool. One need only take a look at the collector car market of the past several years to see how rabid the following for vintage American trucks and SUVs has been. Many of those have been restomodded into stunning show-caliber vehicles you’d be afraid to drive, much less use for their intended practical uses, but this 1955 Chevy 3100 pickup breaks that mold. Its heavy patina finish lets you enjoy a classic big-window truck without fear.