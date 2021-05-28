Outdoors: This weekend is a prime time for fishing

You know, not every trip out on the water is going to be like the fishing shows on television. You may catch a limit of crappie, perch, bluegill, walleye or bass but that is not going to be a situation you will enjoy every trip. People get very upset if they do not catch fish every cast, every trip but it is a fact of life that is not going to happen. Many anglers will give up, go home and sadly, some may never have the urge to go fishing again. What, if anything, can be done to assure fishing success?