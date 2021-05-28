Cancel
Military

'United Shades': Many misunderstand what it means to be a veteran

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW. Kamau Bell travels to San Diego, a city with one of the largest populations of military service members in the country, to explore the disparities, injustices and issues that both active-duty troops and veterans face. Watch "United Shades of America" Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

W. Kamau Bell
#Veteran#United Shades Of America#United Shades
MinoritiesPosted by
CNN

'United Shades' explores the spectrum of race in the US

W. Kamau Bell heads to Philadelphia to hear from locals in a city that is already composed of majority BIPOC folks as the US Census projects that around 2045 this country will have more Black, Indigenous, and people of color than white people. Watch “United Shades of America” Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Homeless

Many veterans took an especially bad hit during the pandemic

As the nation come off that special day to memorialize its military dead, living military veterans are facing a deadly risk that has nothing to do with war or conflict: the coronavirus. Different groups and communities have faced different degrees of danger from the pandemic, exemplified by the humanitarian disaster...
Dallas, TX

'United Shades' explores trans athletes' fight for inclusion

While visiting Dallas, Texas, to listen and learn about the joys and struggles of the Black transgender community, W. Kamau Bell speaks with two activists who break down the interconnected systems fueling discrimination against transgender athletes. "United Shades of America" airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT and is also available on CNNgo.
Military

Give to the veterans what is theirs

Veterans. Unquestionable valor. Heroes. Unfathomable courage. Protectors of our freedoms and liberties, all the while knowing they could become sacrificial lambs to the slaughter to preserve America, the home of the brave, land of the free. A united brotherhood and sisterhood that some of us will never understand. A sacred...
Military

A Midshipman Goes to Combat Hunter School

When Rutgers University decided to fully remote in Spring 2020, it meant that I—a midshipman in the Rutgers/Princeton Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) detachment—gained an unprecedented amount of flexibility to choose when and where I attended my college courses. I felt a responsibility to make use of this unusual circumstance to replace the training I would lose while not on campus. With that in mind, I approached the Marine Corps members of the NROTC staff with a proposition: If I could take my classes from anywhere, then perhaps I could use this flexibility to train in ways I could not under ordinary circumstances, when attendance on campus was required. Unit leaders were incredibly supportive, and we reached an agreement that if I could find a training course willing to take me on as a student, then they would do what they could to make it happen. I knew what course I wanted: Combat Hunter School, which I first learned about while reading General James Mattis’ book Call Sign Chaos (Penguin Random House, 2019). The course teaches Marines to read their surroundings and make swift tactical decisions in dynamic situations. With my limited exposure to the tactical side of the Marine Corps, this course seemed likely to help me become a sounder, more proficient future combat leader.
