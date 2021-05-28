Cancel
Flatwoods, KY

Weather Forecast For Flatwoods

Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Flatwoods: Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Flatwoods, KY
