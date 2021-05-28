Spring Adventures in Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWe tag along with two families taking advantage of spring at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. From camping at D.H. Day Campground to discovering new Sleeping Bear Dunes trails and shooting the famous tube on the Crystal River, there’s plenty of ways to spend time outdoors and make life-long memories. Sleeping Bear Dunes Visitors Bureau shares more ideas for a long weekend vacation at Sleeping Bear Dunes in this video. Go ahead and hit play.

