Spring Adventures in Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

Every Saturday beginning June 26th through August 28th, at 7:30 pm, “Diana of the Dunes Dare” sunset hikes are being offered at Indiana Dunes National Park. Participants hike over 250 steps along a one-mile trail at West Beach ending at the shoreline to watch the sunset with park rangers. Meet at the Diana Dunes Dare trail head at West Beach. Park officials say the one-hour hike will challenge you physically and share stories about the real Diana of the Dunes, a woman and math scholar named Alice Mabel Gray who left Chicago in 1915 and never went back back, spending several years living in the dunes. Her life story has spawned many ghost stories and legends.