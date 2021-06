ANN ARBOR – After two years away from Liberty Street, Ginger Deli has returned to downtown Ann Arbor in a more permanent spot not far from their former takeout window. Their former location -- a canopied takeout spot one block east on Liberty next to the red booth that once housed Le Dog -- closed when their lease ended in 2018. Owner Te Phan, who came to the restaurant industry from an industrial design background, has spent the meantime operating a takeaway storefront at the University of Michigan Hospital, perfecting his packaging and branding and dreaming up ideas for a brick-and-mortar restaurant with a community work space.