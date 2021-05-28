NFL Super Bowl odds 2022: Model reveals top predictions, picks to win, teams to avoid
After failing to repeat as Super Bowl champions in February, the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy when Super Bowl 56 comes in February. The Chiefs had defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54 to win the title for the first time in 48 years. After falling to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, Kansas City is back as the +525 favorite in the 2022 Super Bowl odds at William Hill Sportsbook.www.msn.com