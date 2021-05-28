Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Super Bowl odds 2022: Model reveals top predictions, picks to win, teams to avoid

By CBS Sports Staff
msn.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter failing to repeat as Super Bowl champions in February, the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy when Super Bowl 56 comes in February. The Chiefs had defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54 to win the title for the first time in 48 years. After falling to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, Kansas City is back as the +525 favorite in the 2022 Super Bowl odds at William Hill Sportsbook.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Super Bowl#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#Nfl Super Bowl#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Buffalo Bills#The Los Angeles Rams#The Afc Championship Game#Afc#Sportsline#Den Qbs#Simms Qb#Nbc Sports#Patriots#Steelers#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
Super Bowl LV
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Related
NFLYardbarker

Sammy Watkins: Ravens feel like a team 'ready to win the Super Bowl'

The Baltimore Ravens are trying to get over the hump and go deep into the playoffs. Sammy Watkins has done that with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he’s bringing that experience with him to Baltimore. After one day of practice with Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Ravens offense,...
NFLPosted by
RavenCountry

FanDuel: Ravens Have Fifth-Best Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are confident they have enough talent to make a run at the Super Bowl this season, and the prognosticators agree with that assessment. The Ravens are tied with the Los Angeles Rams with the fifth-best odds to win Super Bowl LVI behind the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, and San Francisco 49ers, according to FanDuel.
NFLCBS Sports

Every NFL franchise's best team of the Super Bowl era: 2020 Buccaneers crack all-time list

Every NFL franchise has one team that set the standard for excellence. And while some franchises have been more fortunate than others, each franchise can point to at least one team from its past that stood out from the rest. Even the Browns, a team that has never appeared in a Super Bowl, can point to a team from its semi-recent past that can serve as the example for future teams to follow.
Gamblingchiefscrowd.com

Five-figure bet moves Patriots’ odds to win Super Bowl at BetMGM

The Patriots aren’t a short-list favorite to win Super Bowl LVI. A big bet, however, has prompted BetMGM to change New England’s odds. Via Sam Cooper of Yahoo Sports, a $10,000 wager on the Pats to get their fingerprints back on the Lombardi Trophy has caused BetMGM to shift the team’s odd from 30-1 (+3000) [more]
NFLThe Ringer

Teams That Can Actually Win the Super Bowl

Kevin and Nora are joined by The Ringer’s Danny Kelly to talk about which teams they think can actually win the Super Bowl (8:53). Then Kevin and Nora are joined by Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf to talk about running in the Olympic track trials, what he’s been working on in the offseason, and more (1:14:44).
NFLCBS Sports

2021 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Top Vegas expert picks over 10.5 wins for Rams

The Seattle Seahawks' 2020 season ended with an unexpected thud, as the NFC West champions fell to the Los Angeles Rams in a 30-20 home loss in the Wild Card Round. Russell Wilson vented his frustrations publicly, which led to rampant, and ultimately unfounded rumors that he might be traded. The Seahawks attempted to bolster the offense around Wilson with free agent guard Gabe Jackson, Gerald Everett and rookie wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge, and William Hill Sportsbook has set Seattle's 2021 NFL win total at 10.5.
NFLYardbarker

Julio Improves Titans' Super Bowl Odds

On paper, the Tennessee Titans’ roster is undeniably better than it was at this time a week ago. General manager Jon Robinson made an aggressive, win-now move over the weekend when he added wide receiver Julio Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. With numerous deals in free agency...
NFLprosportsextra.com

Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Found Dead!

Tragedy has struck the NFL on multiple occasions in 2021. Just last week, former New York Giants head coach Jim Fassel passed away. Now unfortunately, the Minnesota Vikings are the ones who have been impacted by the loss of a head coach. This one slipped under the radar, but earlier...
MLBblackchronicle.com

Phillies vs. Reds odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, predictions for June 2 from proven model

There hasn’t been a shortage of offense thus far in the three-game series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds, as each team has reached double digits in runs en route to a victory. Cincinnati posted an 11-1 triumph in Monday’s opener before Philadelphia cruised to a 17-3 win in the middle contest. With two unproven starters on the mound, another high-scoring affair is possible when the Phillies visit the Reds for the series finale on Wednesday afternoon.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

2021 NFL Coach of the Year: Predictions, odds & picks

What are the odds for the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year award, and which candidates stand out in our early picks and predictions for the season?. The 2021 NFL Coach of the Year award has a lot of intriguing candidates. With a number of new head coaches on the scene and a lot of teams looking to bounce back, let’s take a look at the odds as well as some picks and predictions when it comes to the coach of the year in the 2021 NFL season.
SportsCBS Sports

2021 Belmont Stakes odds, contenders, picks: Legendary handicapper reveals surprising predictions

With its 1 ½ miles length, the Belmont Stakes is the longest of the Triple Crown races and it favors horses with great tactical speed. No horse in the Belmont Stakes 2021 field can match the speed of Known Agenda, whose 112 top Equibase Speed Figure is the highest among the race's eight horses. That figure tells you how fast a horse has been running in his past races, and it's adjusted for different tracks, conditions and distances. Known Agenda will look to translate that speed into better success at the 2021 Belmont Stakes than he had at the Kentucky Derby when the Todd Pletcher-trained horse finished in a disappointing ninth place.
NFLdailymagazine.news

Scott Pioli weighs in on Stephon Gilmore, Patriots contract negotiations

NFL Network's Scott Pioli joins "Good Morning Football" to weigh in on the latest between CB Stephon GIlmore and the New England Patriots. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network. Patriots Talk: Is door open for Mac Jones to overtake Cam Newton?
NFLturfshowtimes.com

What PFF said about all 32 NFL secondaries prior to 2020 season

Heading into last season, the LA Rams were ranked as having the ninth-best secondary in the NFL according to ProFootballFocus. They ended the season fourth in DVOA against the pass and the secondary had a strong argument — with Jalen Ramsey, John Johnson, Jordan Fuller, Darious Williams, and Troy Hill — for being the best group of defensive backs in the NFL.