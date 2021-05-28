NFL Super Bowl odds 2022: Model reveals top predictions, picks to win, teams to avoid

With its 1 ½ miles length, the Belmont Stakes is the longest of the Triple Crown races and it favors horses with great tactical speed. No horse in the Belmont Stakes 2021 field can match the speed of Known Agenda, whose 112 top Equibase Speed Figure is the highest among the race's eight horses. That figure tells you how fast a horse has been running in his past races, and it's adjusted for different tracks, conditions and distances. Known Agenda will look to translate that speed into better success at the 2021 Belmont Stakes than he had at the Kentucky Derby when the Todd Pletcher-trained horse finished in a disappointing ninth place.