When Kenya-born esthetician Lily Njoroge started her skin-care blog, Cave of Beauty, in 2015, being a pioneer of #SkinCareTwitter and partnering with major brands like CeraVe wasn’t exactly on her agenda. Cave of Beauty—a name she came up with when she was 8 years old, while her mom was doing her hair—was all about documenting her battle with eczema and finding products that would soothe it. She’s since used her Twitter account to educate her community about which products and treatments truly work, especially for skin of color. Now, Njoroge serves as the head of education at the cult-favorite skin-care brand Topicals. And in July 2020, she opened her own acne clinic in Brooklyn called Skin Wins, where she’s continuing her mission to help people achieve their best possible skin.