BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Police in Alabama’s largest city shot and killed a man who wounded four officers as they tried to carry out a search warrant at his apartment. Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin says it happened Sunday. The man was suspected of killing a man and a woman during an argument about a dog earlier in the day. Mauldin says two officers were shot and two were grazed by bullets. He said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, and all of the officers are expected to recover. Investigators did not immediately release the name of the man who was killed by police.