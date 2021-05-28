W&T Offshore Eyes Future Acquisitions Following Mobile Bay Transaction

Today, most metal and minerals transactions are executed using a combination of disparate electronic systems and, on paper. Companies along the supply chain often use enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to streamline and automate their processes internally. However, communications between departments still tend to be via email and, when dealing with external parties – there are typically 10 or more involved in each transaction – communications and documents are usually sent by email or using applications like WhatsApp or WeChat or even by courier.