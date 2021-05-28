W&T Offshore Eyes Future Acquisitions Following Mobile Bay Transaction

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) ("Avalon" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Co. Ltd. ("SenlangBio"), a PRC limited liability company. SenlangBio is currently the largest cell therapy company in Northern China in terms of bio-manufacturing scale, breadth and depth of clinical development programs, and pre-clinical research. SenlangBio's core technology platforms include chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cells (CAR-T), allogeneic CAR Gamma Delta T-cells (CAR-Î³Î´T), and armored tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (armTILs). Avalon will acquire SenlangBio's proprietary cellular therapy portfolio consisting of multiple autologous and allogeneic candidates, including both single-target therapies as well as "cocktail" combinations.