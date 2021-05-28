Cancel
W&T Offshore Eyes Future Acquisitions Following Mobile Bay Transaction

By Emily Patsy
hartenergy.com
 19 days ago

W&T Offshore Inc. recently transferred producing assets in the eastern Gulf of Mexico in a transaction with Munich Re Reserve Risk Financing Inc. that W&T CEO Tracy W. Krohn said provides the company with the dry powder needed to continue to accretively grow through “attractive producing property acquisitions.”. “We believe...

www.hartenergy.com
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Avalon GloboCare (AVCO) Announces Execution of Purchase Agreement for Acquisition of SenlangBio in All Stock Transaction

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) ("Avalon" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Co. Ltd. ("SenlangBio"), a PRC limited liability company. SenlangBio is currently the largest cell therapy company in Northern China in terms of bio-manufacturing scale, breadth and depth of clinical development programs, and pre-clinical research. SenlangBio's core technology platforms include chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cells (CAR-T), allogeneic CAR Gamma Delta T-cells (CAR-Î³Î´T), and armored tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (armTILs). Avalon will acquire SenlangBio's proprietary cellular therapy portfolio consisting of multiple autologous and allogeneic candidates, including both single-target therapies as well as "cocktail" combinations.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

My Alarm Center Announces Completion Of Deleveraging And Recapitalization Transaction Providing It With Significant Capital Available For Acquisitions

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Alarm Center ("the Company") today announced that it has successfully completed a deleveraging and recapitalization transaction. The completion of this transaction provides a strong and financially flexible balance sheet which enables the Company to continue to grow the business through organic sales and subscriber account acquisitions.
Businesspropertyindustryeye.com

Hardisty and Co opens fourth branch in Leeds following acquisition

Hardisty and Co has opened a fourth branch in Leeds after acquiring a local rival. The new office is Armley and covers the area to the West of the city. The Armley office, formerly Brooklands Robinson, will be headed up by former owner and office manager, Nichola Ashby, along with senior valuer Jamie Gathercole, area lettings manager Daniel Andrews and their experienced team of sales and lettings negotiators.
BusinessGovernment Technology

NEOGOV Pulls More Private Equity Money, Eyes Acquisitions

NEOGOV, which makes HR, payroll and other software for government agencies, has received a new infusion of private equity money as it looks to continue buying up other companies. The funding comes from Warburg Pincus, which is re-upping after its first investment in NEOGOV in 2016, as well as the...
Businesspropertyindustryeye.com

Spicerhaart ramps up growth targets, eyes acquisitions

Spicerhaart says it is firmly focused on growth as it eyes acquisitions as part of an ambitious nationwide expansion plan for its lettings business. The organisation wants to extend its residential sales partnership programme into lettings, widening its geographic spread of employees working flexibly from home, supported by its regional property centres and branch network.
Real Estaterismedia.com

Following a $235 Million Acquisition, RE/MAX Announces Exec Promotion

Massive Acquisition by RE/MAX Furthering Brand’s Growth Goals; Nick Bailey Promoted to President. RE/MAX, LLC recently announced it is acquiring RE/MAX Integra’s North America regions for approximately $235 million in cash. Once completed, the RE/MAX INTEGRA acquisition will bring nearly 19,000 agents (approximately 12,000 in Canada and 7,000 in the...
Economybusinesstravelnews.com

TravelPerk Eyes Deals After Funding, Acquisition

Barcelona-headquartered corporate travel management provider TravelPerk kicked off the year in January by acquiring U.S.-based booking system provider NexTravel, and three months later closed a $160 millioninvestment round. As the industry emerges from its Covid-19-driven shutdown and travel managers assess travel management company service models for the post-pandemic era, TravelPerk is positioned with an expanded stateside presence and significant financing in hand to fund further growth opportunities. TravelPerk chief commercial officer Jean-Christophe Taunay-Bucalo recently spoke with BTN technology editor Adam Perrotta about the company's recent milestones and planning for travel's comeback.
Industrymining.com

Marrying mining transactions with ESG metrics for future-ready supply chains

Today, most metal and minerals transactions are executed using a combination of disparate electronic systems and, on paper. Companies along the supply chain often use enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to streamline and automate their processes internally. However, communications between departments still tend to be via email and, when dealing with external parties – there are typically 10 or more involved in each transaction – communications and documents are usually sent by email or using applications like WhatsApp or WeChat or even by courier.
Agriculturepmldaily.com

RUBiS Energy officially launches following Kobil, Delta acquisitions

KAMPALA — RUBiS Energy Uganda has officially launched into the market following the successful acquisitions of Kobil and Delta. These acquisitions saw RUBiS Energy Uganda become a leading oil and gas company in the Ugandan oil industry with a market network of 54 stations countrywide. According to Mr. Jean-Christian Bergeron,...
Medical & Biotechplasticstoday.com

W. R. Grace Deepens Pharma Portfolio with Fine Chemistry Services Acquisition

Chemicals company W. R. Grace & Co. today announced the completion of its acquisition of the Fine Chemistry Services (FCS) business of Albemarle Corp. The transaction is valued at approximately $570 million, including $300 million in cash and $270 million funded through the issuance to Albemarle of non-participating preferred equity of a newly created Grace subsidiary.
Businessagequipmentintelligence.com

CNH Industrial Appoints CEO of On-Highway Business

As work proceeds apace to deliver the previously announced spin-off of its On-Highway business, CNH Industrial N.V. has named Gerrit Marx as the designated Chief Executive Officer of the new entity, which is expected to assume independent operations in early 2022. The new On-Highway business will include the following brands...
Businesschemengonline.com

Clariant to divest pigments business for $900 million

Clariant AG (Muttenz, Switzerland) announced that it has reached definitive agreements for the divestment of its Pigments business to a consortium of Heubach Group and SK Capital Partners at an Enterprise Value (EV) of CHF 805 million to CHF 855 million (around $900 million) on a cash and debt free basis, depending on an earn-out payment of CHF 50 million contingent on the 2021 financial performance of Clariant’s Pigments business. This represents a multiple of 10.7 to 11.4 times the stand-alone adjusted 12-month EBITDA per April 2021 (LTM).
Businessworldofchemicals.com

Clariant to sell pigments biz to Heubach, SK Capital consortium

MUTTENZ, SWITZERLAND: Clariant announced that it will divest its pigments business to a consortium of Heubach Group and SK Capital Partners at an enterprise value (EV) of CHF 805 million to CHF 855 million ($900 million) on a cash and debt free basis, depending on an earn-out payment of CHF 50 million contingent on the 2021 financial performance of Clariant’s pigments business. This represents a multiple of 10.7 to 11.4 times the stand-alone adjusted 12-month EBITDA per April 2021 (LTM).
BusinessLight Reading

T-Mobile's CMO Matt Staneff is no longer with the company

T-Mobile no longer has a chief marketing officer. EVP and CMO Matt Staneff announced his departure on Twitter on June 1. In his tweet, Staneff said: "From less than 10 million customers to more than 100 million customers, it's been a ride, but my stop is here and it's time for the next adventure." He also refers to spending more time with his family and training for an Iron Man Triathlon.
Businesstmonews.com

Neville Ray shares important plans for T-Mobile

T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Neville Ray, spoke at two recent events, the UBS Future of 5G event and the Wells Fargo Virtual Media Telco Day. At these two events, Ray talked about the company’s main priorities for 2H 2021 and beyond. The executive also talked about the company’s speed-to-market advantage over its two rivals as well as its strategy behind its network build-out. Ray also talked about T-Mobile’s propagation in rural and urban areas.
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Natural Gas Storage Market 2025 | Companies Tapping Central Asian Reserves to Serve China in Natural Gas Storage Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

Excess natural gas produced is either exported to other nations or consumed immediately. Storage systems ensure that the commodity is readily available in the natural gas storage market. Producers often store natural gas to control pricing volatility and function as a hedge, ensuring energy security. The prices of natural gas have been trending downward for the past seven years, compelling producers to invest in natural gas storage facilities.
BusinessTechCrunch

Yieldstreet raises $100M as it mulls going public via SPAC, eyes acquisitions

Yieldstreet — which provides a platform for making alternative investments in areas like real estate, marine/shipping, legal finance, commercial loans and other opportunities that were previously only open to institutional investors — announced Tuesday that it has raised $100 million in a Series C funding round. Former E*TRADE CEO Mitch...