Alzheimer's Walk going back to Gowans Stadium this fall

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. While it may not be first in mind when you think of a road trip destination, the key to a good Kansas adventure is to get off the beaten track — and by track, we mean Interstate 70. The straight shot west makes the whole state seem like an endless track of asphalt and billboards, but that’s hardly the case.