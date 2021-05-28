Cancel
Hutchinson, KS

Alzheimer's Walk going back to Gowans Stadium this fall

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 18 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Alzheimer's Association held a sign up event in Hutchinson Thursday to kick off the fundraising for this October's Walk to End Alzheimer's. "Our office serves 69 counties in Kansas," walk organizer Stephanie Hartung said. "We have seven walks here in Kansas, Hutchinson being one of them. The funds raised by that walk help us ensure that we can educate and train more individuals, volunteers, we have wonderful volunteers that help us lead those support groups."

