Russia: Ex-officers convicted of planting drugs on reporter

Sometimes it takes a minute to right the wrongs of police brutality, but the feeling can be incomparable when justice is actually served. That’s what many people are feeling right now in reaction to news that an ex-St. Louis police officer was found guilty for his part in the brutal beating of an undercover Black officer, sparked by a protest over the acquittal of police officer Jason Stockley for the 2017 shooting death of 24-year-old Black man Anthony Lamar Smith.