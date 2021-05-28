Looks like a Conrad, priced like a Hilton: Kids stay free at new all-inclusive Cancun property
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. While Marriott and Hyatt have recently been heavily investing in the all-inclusive market, Hilton has been slower to expand its portfolio. But if you’re a fan of the all-inclusive vacation model, there’s now some great news on the Hilton all-inclusive front because the new Hilton Cancun is set to open this fall. The resort is currently accepting reservations from Nov. 7, 2021 through May 2022 … and it looks amazing.www.msn.com