Looks like a Conrad, priced like a Hilton: Kids stay free at new all-inclusive Cancun property

The 175-key hotel embraces the city’s rich history and inspires exploration for savvy travelers. The hotel’s modern architecture and interiors, designed by Atlanta-based Rule Joy Trammell + Rubio, are intended to reflect the rich history and beautiful landscapes of the Charlotte region. The all-natural design features an earthy color palette of green, blue, and gold, interwoven with natural elements such as stone, wood, metal and water. In the lobby, guests will be greeted by a show-stopping curved centerpiece staircase and living mural of moss behind the front desk. Signature eclectic art features adorn the lobby, including a colorful, metallic six-foot-tall peacock statue, and a mural by local artist, Hillary Siber Edwards that features 100 porcelain gold ceramic mining pans intended to represent the 100 counties in North Carolina and the region’s history as the first documented gold discovery in the United States. A third mural provides an ode to Charlotte’s storied revolutionary war history and depicts a lone rider among a herd of horses, celebrating the brave ride of Captain James Jack, a local militia member who rode from Charlotte to Philadelphia in June of 1775 to deliver Mecklenburg County’s Declaration of Independence to the representatives from North Carolina.