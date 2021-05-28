Will Smith Shared a Workout Montage Showing Off His Weight Loss Progress
Will Smith is experiencing the real-life version of an '80s workout montage as he continues his pursuit of getting into the best shape of his life at age 52. On Thursday, the Fresh Prince actor shared another look at the work he's been putting in since announcing his ongoing transformation as part of a recently announced YouTube series documenting his weight loss journey. Smith has also inspired several of his friends to join him such as 'Black-ish' actor Anthony Anderson, who recently revealed that he's already down 8 pounds since kicking off the challenge.