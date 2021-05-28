Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Will Smith Shared a Workout Montage Showing Off His Weight Loss Progress

By Mike Darling
msn.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Smith is experiencing the real-life version of an '80s workout montage as he continues his pursuit of getting into the best shape of his life at age 52. On Thursday, the Fresh Prince actor shared another look at the work he's been putting in since announcing his ongoing transformation as part of a recently announced YouTube series documenting his weight loss journey. Smith has also inspired several of his friends to join him such as 'Black-ish' actor Anthony Anderson, who recently revealed that he's already down 8 pounds since kicking off the challenge.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Anthony Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montage#Workout#Men S Health#Cscs#Romanian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Weight Loss
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Weight Lossbitchute.com

Inspiring Weight Loss Compilation and Workout Motivation

You Have to See to Believe. Amazing weight loss compilation: these people are all about workout motivation and will to lose weight no matter how difficult. How to lose weight? If you are having trouble burning belly fat check this resources:. Top 6 Lif…
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Weight Loss

Drinking This for 3 Days Jumpstarts Weight Loss Juicing may be a powerful way to slim down and even maintain your weight loss goals.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Dick Van Dyke in great shape at 95 as he shares his workout routine

Acting and performing legend Dick Van Dyke has shown everyone how he stays fit and healthy at the age of 95.During an interview with CBS This Morning, the actor shared his workout routine from his home in Malibu, California.Sitting on the ground in his garden, Van Dyke demonstrated how he does an ab workout with the use of exercise equipment, saying, “I’m 95 and a lot of my friends won’t do these”.While doing sit-ups, the 95-year-old explained: “The stomach is the core of your whole body. If your stomach’s strong, you’re in good shape.”The actor revealed that his workout routine...
Weight Lossbolnews.com

Raven-Symone shares an incredible journey of weight loss

American actress and singer Raven-Symone shared her weight loss journey with people as she gave a much-needed update to her fans. The actress revealed her trick to dropping 30 pounds in three months on Good Morning America, saying she did what worked best for her and couldn’t “speak for anyone else.”
FitnessRunnersWorld

The Best Weighted Jump Ropes to Add Intensity to Your Workouts

Jumping rope is one of the best cardio workouts you can do on days when you’re not running. As Runner’s World previously reported, jumping rope uses muscles all over your body, from your quads and calves to your upper body. In addition, your core and ankles—stabilizing muscles—get a great workout as you jump.
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Is Walking or a Workout Better for Weight Loss?

Quick: You have 30 minutes. You can either go for a walk or do a workout. If your goal is weight loss, which should you choose?. Anyone pressed for time, who’s also trying to increase their physical activity to lose weight, is familiar with this dilemma. There are only so many hours in the day, and sometimes, you just don’t have time to get both your steps and a workout under your belt. Of course, in an ideal world, you do both. However, if you only have time to do a general activity, like walking, or a purposeful workout, which should you choose?
Weight LossPosted by
Mashed

Here's What James Corden Credits With His Weight Loss

When people think of James Corden, his charm, humor, and Carpool Karaoke segments on his late night show probably first come to mind. But after years of fighting his weight in silence, Corden became a WW (formerly Weight Watchers) spokesman in January 2021, and recently opened up about his impressive 23 pound weight loss, reports People. He credits the WW program with changing his mindset, not just about food, but about the idea of dieting in general. On an interview on BBC Radio 2 he said, "I've done every single diet in the world ... and what I've realized is the notion of going on a diet is wrong. You're not going on a diet. You're gonna change the way you eat."
Weight LossGolf.com

How Phil Mickelson learned to quit being a yo-yo dieter and make his weight loss stick

There’s a lot to admire about Phil Mickelson, including his weight-loss transformation in recent years. People are often told — with good reason — that making those kind of lifestyle shifts only get harder as you get older. Eating healthy and working out (or not doing either) are, ultimately, nothing more than habits. And the thing about habits is that they’re engrained over time. Years of bad habits are hard to shake.
allkpop.com

Fans worry about Taemin's weight loss after his enlistment

On June 15, the Korea Army Training Center revealed photos of their brand new recruits, and Taemin was among them. In the photo, the SHINee member and his fellow soldiers each held up a sign that spelled out the message, "To our parents, we love you." After the photo was...
Fitnessmix1079.com

Adam Levine Showed Off One of the Workouts He Uses to Stay Fit at 42

Adam Levine Showed Off One of the Workouts He Uses to Stay Fit at 42!!. Adam Levine is fine as wine at 42 and now his trainer is letting us in on his secret. Pohlen Fitness posted Levine’s workout moves on Instagram, showing the various moves he does to get his killer abs and strong arms and legs. Levine does a series of split squat bottoms-up presses, medicine ball exercises, rope training, and the dead bug.
Weight LossPage Six

Ciara shows off 39-pound weight loss after welcoming baby No. 3

Nearly 10 months after welcoming her third child, Ciara announced she’s back to her pre-baby weight following a 39-pound weight loss. “Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks,” she announced on Instagram Tuesday. “I’m so proud of myself.”. The 35-year-old pop star announced the...
Weight Losssamfordcrimson.com

Rebel Wilson shows off 60lb weight loss on the set of new comedy

Rebel Wilson shows off 60-pound weight loss on the set of new comedy. Celeb obsessed? Get a daily dose of showbiz gossip direct to your inbox. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
Weight LossObserver

One and Done Workout Reviews: A Legit Way to Lose Weight?

One and Done Workout is a simple and concise workout routine developed by the fitness enthusiast and guru, Meredith Shirk. This 7-minute routine employs the Sprint Interval Training (S.I.T.) strategy that activates the body’s metabolism to yield positive results in fitness and weight loss. This workout routine takes a small portion of your day, and it gives impressive results in as little as two weeks. However, many people still wonder whether the One and Done Workouts are worth it and if they have negative consequences or not. Read this review to find out more about this program for yourself.
WorkoutsTrendHunter.com

One-Pound Workout Weights

The Bala Bangle Classic 1 Lb. Weights by Bala®—and offered through Athleta's website—is a pair of functional and aesthetically pleasing workout weights that promise to subtly enhance every workout. Available in three colors, including Charcoal, Deep Blue, and Blush, the product adds resistance to any workout—from yoga, running, and aerobics to pilates, walking, strength training, and even traveling, if you are keen on it. The weights are designed to be fit comfortably on wrists and ankles. No matter where one chooses to place them, they will contribute to fat-burning and muscle-building.
Dietsmyfitnesspal.com

Is Grapefruit Actually That Great for Weight Loss?

The “grapefruit diet” is a diet that’s outlasted decades of diet trends and fads. Once called the Hollywood Diet, the grapefruit diet — in which you eat half a grapefruit at each meal — was born in the 1930s. While the sweet-but-tart juicy citrus fruit might be delicious, does it...