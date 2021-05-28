Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Putin offers Belarus leader support against West in Ryanair plane standoff

By Tom Balmforth
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MVVM_0aEWgeFF00

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday offered his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko support in his standoff with the West over his handling of the grounding of a passenger jet and the arrest of a dissident blogger.

The West has accused Belarus of piracy after Belarusian air traffic control on Sunday informed the Ryanair pilot of a hoax bomb threat and Minsk scrambled a MiG-29 fighter plane to escort the jetliner down, and then arrested Roman Protasevich, a blogger and critic of Lukashenko, along with his girlfriend.

Both are now languishing in jail. Accused of orchestrating mass riots, Protasevich could be jailed for up to 15 years.

But Putin, a close ally of Lukashenko, gave his support to Lukashenko, warmly welcoming him for talks in the southern Russian city of Sochi and agreeing with Lukashenko that the West’s reaction to the incident was “an outburst of emotion”.

“At one time they forced the Bolivian president’s plane to land and took him out of the plane and nothing, silence,” said Putin, referring to a 2013 incident in which Evo Morales’ plane was forced to land in Austria at a time when the United States was trying to intercept whistleblower Edward Snowden.

The talks in the Black Sea city of Sochi were organised before the plane incident, but come after many European nations have imposed flight bans on Belarusian aviation and the EU is weighing further sanctions.

Lukashenko told Putin he would show him some confidential documents about the Ryanair incident that would help the Russian leader understand what really happened.

“There is always someone who causes problems for us. You know about them, I’ll inform you,” Lukashenko told Putin.

“I brought some documents so that you understand what is happening.”

Looking relaxed and smiling, Putin had earlier suggested the two men take a sea dip, something Lukashenko agreed to.

Russia, a close ally which sees the ex-Soviet republic of 9.5 million as a strategically important buffer to its west, had offered verbal support to Minsk before the Putin meeting, while dismissing speculation it was itself complicit in the incident.

Moscow says Belarus has shown a readiness for transparency in the row and has described the West’s reaction to the plane incident as “shocking,” with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accusing it of “demonising” the authorities in Minsk.

Russia and Belarus, which are formally part of a “union state”, have been in talks for years to further integrate their nations, a process that has long spurred fears among Belarus’s beleaguered opposition that Lukashenko might trade off chunks of sovereignty in return for political backing from the Kremlin.

Putin told Lukashenko the two men were continuing to build the union state, but were doing so steadily, without haste, and in a low key way.

In power since 1994, Lukashenko with Russia’s help faced down the biggest protests of his rule last summer over election rigging, allegations that he denied. The protests lost momentum amid a violent crackdown, but his critics plan to stage new ones.

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
159K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Evo Morales
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Edward Snowden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Russian#Belarusian#Bolivian#Ex Soviet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
Politicskdal610.com

Russia removes Belarus opposition politician Tsikhanouskaya from wanted list – RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian police have removed Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya from their wanted list at the initative of the Belarusian authorities, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday. Tsikhanouskaya fled into exile last year after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko launched a crackdown on protesters who accused him of...
Europesamfordcrimson.com

Roman Protasevich: Belarus dissident seized from Ryanair plane

Image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionRoman Protasevich addressed opposition supporters in Gdansk, Poland, last August. Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich is in police detention in Minsk after the extraordinary diversion of his Ryanair flight from Greece, denounced by some as a "state hijacking". Mr Protasevich, 26, was until November 2020 editor of the...
POTUSNPR

5 Views From Belarus On The Country's Political Crisis

MOSCOW — Not so long ago, the image of Belarus was of a peaceful, if tightly controlled, former Soviet republic, squeezed between Poland and Russia. Now the country's pro-democracy leaders are warning their country could turn into a North Korea in Europe: a state run by a dangerous, unpredictable leader who survives through fear and repression.
Middle Eastwcn247.com

Leaders of Turkey, Azerbaijan hold talks in recaptured city

MOSCOW (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is paying a two-day visit to Azerbaijan and, alongside his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, has traveled to the city of Shusha that Azerbaijan recaptured from Armenian forces in last autumn’s war. Shusha, a center of Azeri culture for centuries, came under Armenian control in 1992 in fighting over the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh territory. In Shusha, Erdogan and Aliyev held talks Tuesday and signed a declaration “on allied relations” between the two countries aimed at deepening ties in several areas of cooperation, including security. Turkey actively supported Azerbaijan in last year’s war with Armenian forces. After six weeks, Azerbaijan regained control of much of Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenian-held surrounding territories.
POTUSWashington Times

Biden to confront defiant Putin on tally of Moscow’s malign actions

President Biden is bringing a long list of U.S. grievances to his highly anticipated summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland on Wednesday. Consider some of Moscow’s actions in the past decade. Russia has:. ⦁ Interfered in the U.S. presidential elections in 2016 and 2020, according to U.S. intelligence...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

The Sticking Points of the Biden-Putin Summit

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin need a great deal from one another. The American commander in chief must call his counterpart to account for ongoing Russian aggression, including election interference, state-sponsored hacking into federal computers, disinformation campaigns and widespread meddling in the security affairs of European countries.
Politicstherussophile.org

Kremlin says transcript of Putin’s interview with NBC published uncensored

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has rebutted the claim that the transcript of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interview with NBC does not mention blogger Alexei Navalny or media outlets recognized as foreign agents. According to him, the transcript published on the official Kremlin website is uncensored, and serves as the primary source of information.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

First person: What I learned in the room with Vladimir Putin

I had the rare opportunity to watch Vladimir Putin in action during my four-year stint serving as a senior communications aide to former Secretary of State John Kerry. Why it matters: From his timing to his baiting techniques and his postgame spin, Russia's president commands an array of tactics aimed at putting U.S. leaders on the defensive and in response mode — and has decades of experience fine-tuning them.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

What Joe Biden Can Offer Vladimir Putin

I grew up in a hidden city. Not a forgotten city, or a faraway city—a hidden city. My hometown, Nizhny Novgorod, lies east of Moscow along the Volga River. It was a center of international trade before the Russian Revolution but was bombed by the Nazis during World War II; to preserve crucial industries housed there, the Soviet authorities effectively closed it off from the world after the war. It didn’t exist on many Soviet maps, and foreigners were not allowed to visit. Cruise ships passed by only at night so tourists would not know about the ancient city on the banks.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden meets with European leaders ahead of Putin summit

President Biden is set to meet with European Commission leaders before heading to Geneva, Switzerland for his highly anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. NBC News’ Monica Alba breaks down the president’s meetings with European allies and what to expect from his meeting with Putin.
Europethepopnews.com

Protasevich Detained at Media Event- Belarus Plane

The Ryanair plane diversion occurred on May 23rd, 2021, where the alleged bomb threat forced the emergency landing of the plane at Minsk. Experts in Belarus have marched the detained resistance blogger Roman Protasevich at a news gathering in Minsk, where they gave their adaptation of the Ryanair plane redirection of 23 May.
Presidential ElectionNPR

5 Things To Watch At The Biden-Putin Summit

The Biden administration wants a more stable and predictable relationship with Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to show that his country is taken seriously as a world power. That is the backdrop for the first summit between the U.S. and Russian presidents, which will take place in Geneva on Wednesday.