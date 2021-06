So it seems that not content with making the male population feel mostly inadequate when being Thor, Chris Hemsworth also wants to show how much of a powerhouse Adonis he is as...Chris Hemsworth. Yes, unlike the many candid shots of his guns and various workout routines while he trained for his return in Thor: Love and Thunder, this time he is seen pumping like a good 'un in an ad for Centr Power, a new training program that was designed by Hemsworth and his Thor team of trainers that goes on sale to the public this month. No, it doesn't mean Hemsworth will be turning up at your door to get you all hot and sweaty. Sorry, about that.