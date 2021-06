Everyone gets a little bit frustrated over video games at times, and Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel is no exception! During a 1v1 overtime session in Valorant, the streamer was picked off mere seconds after planting the spike, resulting in a loud yell of frustration. In true gamer fashion, xQc elected to blame the game for his woes, but it certainly looks like he got picked off fair and square. It's a moment that every gamer can relate to at some point or another, and it's easy to get a laugh out of it when it isn't happening to you! A clip can be found right here.